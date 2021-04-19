What Happened to Hayden Christensen?

Hayden Christensen was born on April 19, 1981 in Vancouver, Canada. The son of businessmen, and the third of four siblings, Hayden became interested in acting thanks to the theater workshops he attended, urged by his grandmother Matera, during the summer holidays.

After premiering at age 12 on Canadian television, it was John carpenter the one who offered him his first big screen role with a small supporting role in ‘In the mouth of fear‘. At that time he also appeared in the series’RL Stine’s Nightmares‘and in titles like’The Virgin Suicides‘(Sofia Coppola, 1999) or’The house of my life‘(Irwin Winkler, 2001).

His big break came when, in 2002, George Lucas chose the Canadian from practically every young performer of the moment to play the Anakin Skywalker of ‘Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones‘, surpassing even candidates of the talent of Leonardo Dicaprio.

With ‘Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith‘released in 2005, it was time to show that there was life beyond the Force. He tried it with titles like ‘Knight’s apprentice‘(David Leland, 2007) or’Awake (awake)‘(Joby Harold, 2007) but, after the failure of’Jumper‘(Doug Liman, 2008), Christensen officially stopped being an interesting asset.

In these more than ten years, the actor has kept trying. ‘Burglars‘(John Luessenhop, 2010) came close to being taken seriously thanks to the intervention of Idris Elba, but it did not finish starting and our protagonist ended up shooting in the hell of unknown titles in which he lives Nicolas Cage (‘Banished’) and Bruce Willis (‘The last shot’).

Luckily (for everyone), the saga that made him international has once again counted on him and will return to his best known character in ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi‘, the series for Disney + that prepares Deborah Chow about the Jedi knight in which we will also see Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Joel edgerton, Bonnie Piesse Y Kumail Nanjiani.

HandoutGetty Images

