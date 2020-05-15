‘Avengers: Endgame’ managed to get rid of the consequences of Thanos’ snap in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, thanks to this many heroes returned to life, and others such as the case of Gamora appeared by jumping from one timeline to another. But, Where did Gamora go after the final battle of ‘Endgame’?

‘Endgame’ brought Gamora back after having arrived together with Thanos from the other timeline, allowing her to jump into another reality. Gamora’s future was uncertain, and where he went after the events of ‘Endgame’ is unknown, but there are some theories where he may have gone.

The Gamora character who was seen during the MCU movies, lost his life in ‘Infinity War’ because of Thanos, needing it to make the maximum sacrifice of someone he loved, to obtain the Soul gem. So that Gamora from ‘Endgame’ didn’t know who the Guardians of the Galaxy were as he was still working with Thanos, but she was finally convinced today, with the help of Nebula to betray him.

After Tony Stark’s snap to eliminate the entire Thanos army and Crazy Titan himself, all the heroes pay respect to Iron Man, but Gamora disappears and at the end of the film, Star Lord searches for her but her whereabouts are unknown., reason why many fans assure that this will be the central axis of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

It is known in ‘Infinity War’ what was the origin of Gamora, seeing how his planet suffered the invasion of Thanos and sees half of the planet Zen-Whoberi that was not destroyed. So that Losing everything, he may be there and was able to keep a low profile for a while., and even help residents.

Another option is for him to go to the planet where the Avengers found Thanos after having made the click, since it is known that Nebula knew where his father’s retirement place would be when his mission ended, so it was obvious that Gamora, being the crazy daughter of the Crazy Titan, also knew it.

It will be interesting to know what is the plan and whereabouts that James Gunn has, for the character played by Zoe Saldaña for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, so it will be interesting to see how much his mentality and perspective of the universe has changed when he met the Avengers and the Guardians. Where do you think Gamora went after the final ‘Endgame’ battle?