What happened to Father Alberto Cutié and his wife?

Getty Images Father Alberto Cutié and his wife Ruhama Canellis

In 2009, and after having been for several years one of the most recognized figures of the Church in the Latino community in the United States, Father Alberto Cutié starred in a great scandal, after the publication of several photographs in which he appeared kissing with one of his parishioners, named Ruhama Canellis.

Although at the time the public revelation of his “forbidden love” put the priest in the eye of the hurricane, then Father Alberto decided not to hide his love anymore. The Cuban-American married his girlfriend in July 2009 and formed a beautiful home, next to Christian, his wife’s 26-year-old son, and the two children he had with Ruhama: Camila, 10, and Alberto, 8. .

And today, 12 years after all that storm that changed his life, Father Alberto Cutié spoke with the People in Spanish magazine, which brings the entire family of the religious on the cover of its new edition, where the Anglican priest today spoke about how your life has been as a couple and how you see that scandal that you starred in.

And when analyzing the situation that he generated after breaking his vows of chastity, while still a priest, Father Alberto assures that he does not regret having followed his heart.

“Worse is living in hiding or without being able to go out openly and say: ‘I love this person. We love each other and we love each other. ‘ It was very liberating for me. The day the photos came out it was very liberating for me to be able to say: ‘Yes, I’m in love, this happened.’ When I speak with Univision, with Teresa Rodríguez in her interview, with the statements I gave, many people were shocked. I openly said what I felt, I did not hide anything. I was getting ready to go out and say everything, “said the priest in his interview with People in Spanish, where he denied statements that the Church made against him at the time.

“The truth is that the two bishops on both sides were prepared. The Roman Church said that I had not said anything, but that was not really true. I spoke with several people openly, my brother priests knew it. It was a situation that was not said openly in the public, perhaps because he was such a public person and was already on his way when the famous photos came out, ”added Father Cutié.

And about his life as a father, Alberto Cutié claims to be more than happy for that experience.

SCANDAL PADRE ALBERTO2017-04-07T22: 53: 42Z

“You give your life for your children and I do things for my children that I never thought in my life to do. My kids love cold water, I hate cold water. They drew Ruhama’s blood because her father is Greek. She likes the Mediterranean and cold water. I am Caribbean, but if my children get into the cold water, I get involved with them because I love them and I want to be with them, “said Alberto, who today at 51 years old looks happier than ever.

The priest, who currently has his television program on Mega TV, called “Talking Clearly with Father Alberto” concluded by saying that if he had continued with the life he led before following his love for Ruhama Canellis, today he would be an unhappy man.

“Very sad. It would have been an incomplete life. It sounds like sacrilege, but I’m going to say it: I’ve always said that God has given me two saviors, Jesus and my wife, because they both saved me. In life you have to let yourself be loved. Mother Teresa of Calcutta said it: ‘the human being is called to love and be loved’. Sometimes you as a priest, like any other profession, give and give, but at some point you have to learn to receive. In my family I have learned what love really is. My wife and I share everything, ”warned the famous priest.

Follow Now Same on Instagram