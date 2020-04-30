Although ‘Justice League’ (2017) kept fans divided with criticism of all kinds, the appearance of Joe Manganiello as ‘Deathstroke’ in the final credits he created a lot of expectation within the DC Universe. The character paved the way for future appearances, both in Ben Affleck’s Batman spin-off (where he was to be the villain) and in a solo movie starring Slade Wilson.

Regarding this spin-off of ‘Deathstroke’, the studio got to contact Gareth Evans (‘Murderous Raid’) to direct the film. In an interview with Yahoo, Evans offered his point of view on what could have emerged from all this.

Among other things, the director said his project would have differed from other DC Universe movies in several ways. For example in very long runtimes in ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘, and much shorter in this one. In addition, Evans talks about a “Shakespearean” version of the origin of Deathstroke influenced by international films:

“The idea was to tell a pure story, which would be the origin of this character. It could last 100 or 110 minutes at most. At that time, South Korean film noir films influenced me enormously, so that was my argument. I think those Movies are amazing. Their texture, their tones and colors, their sand and their aggression are very interesting to tell the story of Deathstroke. “

Unfortunately, off-scene turbulences related to the DC Universe covered the exits of Manganiello and his Deathstroke. In any case, Evans believes that the project may still see the light of day, even with another director:

“We had some pretty bold ideas that could have been really visceral and fun,” said Evans. “But I don’t know. Who knows? They might be back in five or ten years. I don’t know exactly what happened. I think that project was no longer a priority for them. It never really went beyond two or three phone calls. Since then I have not heard anything again, so I assumed that the project was in the background or that someone else was doing it. “