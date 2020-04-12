The Spanish singer Rosalía was offering a magical show, when her dress played a bad joke on her

April 11, 2020 9:46 PM

Rosalia She is characterized by being a spectacular Spanish singer, who does not miss any opportunity to demonstrate everything she can do, being on a platform and not being.

Thanks to her unique talent, the famous has managed to position herself as one of the most important urban music singers of the moment, which is why millions of fans attend her concerts to delight her voice!

But not everything is perfect, and it is that being in one of those many concerts, Rosalia He was demonstrating his talent, when suddenly his outfit showed more than necessary.

The famous woman wore a spectacular red outfit which was divided into two parts, in the area underneath there was a very short skirt which left her completely exposed.

Without a doubt, he made the imagination of his millions of fans fly very high.

