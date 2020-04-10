The Government of Mexico proposed this Thursday to lower oil production by 100,000 barrels per day, below the 400,000 proposed at the OPEC meeting of ministers, to stabilize international oil prices.

Mexico is the only country that did not accept the cut in production of daily barrels of crude oil agreed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other participating countries.

The holder of the Secretary of Energy (Sener), Rocío Nahle García refused to cut the production of 400 thousand barrels in the country, so he abandoned the virtual meeting, and even threatened to leave the pact.

But … What happened at that meeting and why did Rocío Nahel receive harsh criticism?

The problem was the divergence in positions around the base level of the reduction in crude oil production expected for the country under a draft agreement that ministers handled on Friday morning.

According to the project according to which the official TASS agency has had access, Mexico would have had a reduction of 400,000 barrels per day.

“Mexico in the consensus to stabilize the price of oil at the @OPECSecretariat meeting has proposed a reduction of 100,000 barrels per day in the next 2 months,” said the head of the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle.

Mexico in the consensus to stabilize the price of oil at the meeting of the @OPECSecretariat has proposed a reduction of 100,000 barrels per day in the next 2 months. From 1,781 mbd of production that we reported in March 2020, we will decrease to 1,681 mbd. @GovernmentMX – Rocío Nahle (@rocionahle) April 10, 2020

He added that “from 1,781 million barrels per day of production that we reported (Mexico) in March 2020, we will decrease to 1,681 million barrels per day.”

The ministerial meeting of the OPEC + alliance and other oil producers ended this Friday (Europe time) without a definitive agreement on the large cut in crude production that they were negotiating to stabilize the market, after Mexico withdrew from the negotiations. .

After eleven hours of negotiations via videoconference, “the parties were unable to reach an agreement,” the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said in a statement, stating that “it does not lose hope that a consensus will be reached in the future. on a collective reduction in oil production (…) “.

The talks will continue this Friday, at the G20 meeting, and the OPEC + alliance hopes to still be able to convince Mexico to join a new cut agreement.

The spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Zamina Aliev, told Efe that the draft agreement, which provides for a reduction of 10 million barrels per day (mbd) will be final if Mexico agrees to reduce its production of 400,000 barrels raw.

“Otherwise, the agreement will not enter into force,” said Zamina Alíeva.



Mexico withdrew from the meeting without consenting to a new agreement.

Before this withdrawal, Rocío Nahle García was the focus on social networks due to criticism from expert analysts.

Nayla Razzouk, Bloomberg News editor for the Middle East and Africa, evidenced the participation of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government secretary through a tweet:

“This is the woman, the energy minister of Mexico, Rocío Nahle, which has occupied dozens of male colleagues, OPEC oil ministers for more than five hours of tough oil cut negotiations. And then she left the meeting without giving up. “

Added comments Amena Bark of Energy Intelligence and former . correspondent who was using twitter all night to report on the situation at the meeting

Good morning everyone! I still can’t believe what happened earlier this morning, I’ve never covered an opec meeting like this! So thw group is still waiting for Mexico to join. The G20 meeting starts at 3pm Riyadh time #OOTT – Amena Bakr (@Amena__Bakr) April 10, 2020

Abhi Rajendran, an energy expert at Columbia University, also harshly criticized Mexico’s decision; described the situation in Mexico as absurd:

This Mexico situation is absurd They want to show @Pemex will be increasing production to local refiners. Those refiners ran at like 40-45% last year and are a total joke Demand is even worse now, Mexican economy is down 10% this year. They’re gonna eat the cut#OOTT #Opec – Abhi Rajendran (@ARaj_Energy) April 9, 2020

The talks will resume this Friday at the G20 energy ministers meeting, in which OPEC + expects, in addition to Mexico’s accession, that other major oil exporters, especially the United States, will join in the efforts to shore up the collapsed “petro-prices”.