Fernando and Sorocaba’s live rocked the internet this Saturday (18th). With the participation of Maiara, who sang several songs alongside her boyfriend, the broadcast became one of the main subjects of Twitter. But who ended up stealing the scene was Marcos Mion, who, when asking for a song, changed the name of the woman from Sorocaba, pregnant with the couple’s first child, and made a faux pas

Just like Wesley Safadão, Fernando and Sorocaba also led a live this Saturday (18) encouraging people to stay in their homes in this quarantine and, thus, help to reduce the spread by the Coronavirus. During the presentation, broadcast by Record TV, the duo sang their greatest hits and also hits by other famous artists. Invited to share vocals with her boyfriend, Maiara stole the show and the tune between the couple drew much praise on social media. “I fell in love with this couple … Maiara and Fernando !!! She sings and he makes the second voice”, assumed a follower. “Date someone who looks at you like Maiara and Fernando look at each other!”, Encouraged another. “I don’t know how to deal with Fernando and Maiara on the live! What a cute couple”, praised a third follower.

Live #issoechurrascolive Fernando and Sorocaba with the participation of Maiara !! pic.twitter.com/HQHkpRBoh5 – Rupio do Apollus (Josue Ribas) (@RupiodoApollus)

April 19, 2020

Fernando & Maiara #issoechurrascolive pic.twitter.com/UefqzpoTrC – Sandro Lus (@SandroLuisSLS)

April 19, 2020

Marcos Mion asks for music and makes gaffe

Fernando and Sorocaba also answered many famous requests, but one in particular ended up stealing the scene. Marcos Mion recorded a video to ask Sorocaba to sing the song he made in honor of his son, Theo, who will be born next month. “The other day I was looking at my social networks and I saw that Sorocaba called Gabi to sit on the sofa and listen to a song that he made for Theo, their son who is coming,” said the artist, changing the name of Biah Rodrigues, country woman, 8 months pregnant with the couple’s first child. Thrilled, Sorocaba called the woman to the stage and sang the new composition called “Ei Carinha”.

Sorocaba draws attention by singing on horse

Early in the live with Fernando Zor, Sorocaba appeared on his horse, an animal he has had since childhood. Upon seeing the scene, the web went wild. “When we think they have already innovated enough in lives, Sorocaba is singing on top of a horse”, a fan amused. “Sorocaba spoke the entire live of the horse that is 31 years old”, joked another.

Look at Sorocaba turning on the horse kkkkk pic.twitter.com/FGp5XiGIgk – Arruda (@Ft_arruda)

April 19, 2020

S at #LiveFernandoESorocaba has an unusual scene like that! pic.twitter.com/5siSZkgsiC – Record TV (@recordtvoficial)

April 19, 2020

Maiara honored Cristiano Araújo with Maraisa

On Friday night, Maiara and Maraisa participated together in the sertanejo Work Show Live festival, which brought together great names in the musical style in a special live for this quarantine. During the presentation the sisters, who are confined at home in the company of their respective boyfriends, paid tribute to Cristiano Araújo, killed in a car accident in 2015, singing the song “Se Olha no Espelho”, a partnership of the trio. The beauty of the song touched Internet users and the subject became one of the most commented on Twitter.

