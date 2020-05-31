It all started with an account of a fake $ 20 bill in a supermarket.

Mural with the image of George Floyd

It culminated in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, who had just been arrested by the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the United States.

A video showing Floyd’s arrest went viral after the episode. In it appears a white policeman, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck, while he is handcuffed and facedown on the floor.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged with murder. Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests across the country.

The events that led to his death occurred in a 30-minute sequence.

Next, see what is known about these key events, according to what witness reports, video recordings and official statements show.

‘False note’

The sequel begins on May 25, just after 8 pm, when an employee at Cup Foods, a supermarket in Minneapolis, reported a fake $ 20 bill to the police.

The events leading up to George Floyd’s death occurred within a 30-minute interval

The official believed that the money that George Floyd had used to buy a pack of cigarettes was counterfeit.

Floyd had lived in Minneapolis for several years, since moving from Houston, his hometown in Texas.

He worked as a security guard in establishments in the city, but, like millions of Americans, he was fired in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Floyd was a regular customer of Cup Foods.

George Floyd was 46 years old and fathered a 6 year old girl

Client

Floyd was known as a friendly and kind person who never caused problems, said store owner Mike Abumayyaleh in an interview with NBC.

But Abumayyaleh was not working the day the arrest took place. He said that, in reporting the suspicious note, his employee, a teenager, was following the correct protocol.

On the 911 call, a US emergency number, the employee told an attendant that he asked the man to return the packet of cigarettes, but that “he (Floyd) didn’t want to do it”.

The dialog appears in a transcript of the phone call published by local authorities.

The official said the man looked “drunk” and “was not in control of himself,” according to the transcript.

Shortly after the call, at approximately 8:08 pm, two police officers arrived at the scene.

Floyd was sitting with two other people in a car parked on a corner.

Protesters held a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

After approaching the car, one of the officers, Thomas Lane, drew his gun and ordered Floyd to show his hands.

In a report on the case, prosecutors do not explain why Lane thought he should draw the gun.

The report says that Lane “put his hands on Floyd and pulled him away from the car”.

Still according to the text, later, Floyd “actively resisted being handcuffed”.

Once handcuffed, Floyd would have agreed when Lane explained that he was being arrested for “using counterfeit money”.

But when the police tried to get Floyd into the police vehicle, according to the report, a physical confrontation broke out.

At around 8:14 pm, Floyd “tensed, fell to the ground and told the police that he was claustrophobic,” says the text.

Video of the episode in Minneapolis was posted on social media early Tuesday morning.

At this point, Officer Chauvin arrived at the scene and, like the other officers, tried again to get Floyd into the vehicle.

During that attempt, at 8:19 pm, Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the passenger seat, “causing him to fall to the floor,” says the report.

He stood there, lying face down, still handcuffed.

“I can not breathe”

At that point, witnesses started filming Floyd, who appeared to be in a state of extreme distress.

Those moments, captured by several cell phones and widely shared on social networks, would be the last minutes of Floyd’s life.

Floyd was being held by police when Chauvin placed his left knee between the man’s head and neck.

“I can’t breathe,” said Floyd repeatedly, quoting his mother and pleading, “please, please, please.”

Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged with murder

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to the report.

After the first 6 minutes, Floyd was knocked out.

The videos show that, at that moment, Floyd stops talking and witnesses ask the police to check his pulse.

One of the officers, Kueng, does this and cannot identify a heartbeat.

However, the officers do not move.

At 8:27 pm, Chauvin removes his knee from Floyd’s neck, which does not move.

The policemen then put him on a stretcher and take him by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Death sparked wave of protests across the country

They declare him dead almost an hour later.

The night before his death, Floyd had spoken to one of his closest friends, Christopher Harris.

He had advised Floyd to contact a temporary employment agency.

Forging, notes Harris, was not something that would be expected of him.

“The way he died doesn’t make sense,” says Harris.

