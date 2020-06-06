.

Paulina Rubio and Nicolas Vallejo Najera

The case of Paulina Rubio and Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera continues on the point of view and that is that after Colate requested a hearing to the Family Court to allegedly refer to some difficulties that his son Andreas Nicolás lives with his mother, everything seemed to indicate that the father wanted obtain full custody of the child, but now the Spanish says that this information is wrong.

“In no case am I asking for custody and as I have explained many times, I have sacrificed a lot of my professional life, my personal life, and I have sacrificed many things so that my son has his father and mother (Paulina Rubio) close”, The businessman pointed out the Mexican television program “Sale el Sol”.

But that if Colate emphasized and clarified that the only thing he wanted was the complete well-being for his son.

“And so I will continue, I have no intention of separating my son from his mother, what I do want is to change some issues so that my son is better,” Vallejo-Nájera said.

There was also another point where Colate expressed that he was confused and also clarified that he had never requested it, and it was regarding the drug analysis that “The Golden Girl” was carried out voluntarily.

And it is that in the aforementioned hearing the Spanish suggested that the singer consumed toxic substances, so Paulina’s defenders decided that she would perform these tests something that left the authorities more calm.

“My impression was, let’s say, of not understanding why he is doing this because nobody has asked him to do a drug test, we (his lawyers and him) have not (requested),” said Colate.

The businessman emphasized this and said: I have not asked for it, I have never spoken about it; moreover, I have only defended it with the theme of the famous video, ”he warned.

In addition, the father of Andreas Nicolás set his opinion on the last hearing that was held.

“It seemed to me to be one of the many reasons why I said that the audience seemed absurd to me, but it also seemed unintelligent,” Colate said.

It should be remembered that due to the hint made by the businessman before the judge that the artist was consuming toxic substances, she reacted and accused him of disregarding a confidentiality agreement that they signed in 2014 that prevents the Spanish from granting interviews about the child or his mother .

The next hearing was scheduled for July 22, where we will see what will happen and whether an agreement could finally be reached first and foremost for the good of the minor and also of his parents.