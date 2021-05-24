What Guillermo Fesser has seen in a US super market has 5,000 ‘likes’: will it arrive soon in Spain?

Several people, in a supermarket. (Photo: Getty Images)

The first months of the pandemic were marked by the shortage of some products that we all saw as essential at that time: masks, gloves (for a few weeks) and hydroalcoholic gel are some examples.

These articles have already become classics to the point that, when all this is over, saying ‘goodbye’ will be the unequivocal sign that Humanity has defeated the virus.

At that time there are still a few months in Spain, although in other countries some very hopeful details are beginning to be seen. The journalist Guillermo Fesser, who lives in the United States, has been sweeping one of them in the last hours.

He found it in a supermarket in that country, took a photo and uploaded it to Twitter along with the text: “In the US, large supermarkets don’t know how to get rid of disinfectant gels. A year ago they did not meet. Today you get 4 for the price of one. We have passed the screen ”.

Daily data on coronavirus infections in the United States fell below 30,000 for the first time since last summer, according to an analysis published this Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.

This Thursday, 29,128 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the United States, as well as 669 deaths, while the national average over the last two weeks had been 32,256 cases per day.

This decrease in infections is related to the level of vaccination in the country’s population, since 40% of Americans already have the complete schedule.

In addition, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has pointed out that he expects 70% of the public to be immune to the virus by Independence Day, July 4.

However, states like Alabama, Arkansas or Mississippi …

