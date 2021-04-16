What graphics card do you use? Our readers speak

Buying a graphics card has become, today, in something practically impossible. We have already talked about this topic on many occasions, in fact we recently published this article where we saw that NVIDIA’s own CFO, Colette Kress, confirmed that the shortage of graphics cards will remain, at a minimum, throughout 2021, so those who wanted renewing this component will have no choice but to arm themselves with patience.

In my case, I didn’t really need to change graphics card. At the end of 2019 I bought an RTX 2080 Super which I found at a good price, and took the opportunity to also purchase a new monitor, specifically a curved ASUS ROG 31.5 ″ with 1440p resolution, 144 Hz and compatible G-SYNC. The RTX 2080 Super worked like a charm, and I have to say that I thoroughly enjoyed it the entire time I had it, but from the moment NVIDIA announced the RTX 3080 it was clear that I wanted one, and that I wasn’t going to wait.

I got an RTX 3080, specifically the Founders Edition, as I loved the design and build quality, and I sold the RTX 2080 Super for a more than reasonable figure, so the actual expense I had to do was very small. Now I know that, if I had waited to sell the RTX 2080 Super, I would have made much more money, but at that time it was impossible to foresee this situation, and the imminent reality pointed more to a devaluation of that one due to the proximity of, at that time rumored , RTX 3060 Ti.

What graphics card do you use and which one would you like to buy?

Yes, I have cheated a bit and I have asked you two questions, but they are very simple and I think they can give for a lively conversation in the comments. In my case, I used the RTX 2080 Super and I got the RTX 3080. It goes without saying that I have noticed a huge improvement in terms of performanceEspecially when I activate ray tracing, and I’m also better prepared to move on to the next-gen titles that will be coming soon.

Failing to buy the RTX 3080 I would not have changed graphics cardI am convinced, I would have stayed with the RTX 2080 Super, since the RTX 3090 was out of budget, and the RTX 3070 did not mark a performance improvement large enough to warrant a renewal. Today, seeing the increasing value of the DLSS 2.0 and how poorly the RX 6000 performs when activating ray tracing, I am clear that I would have had graphics for quite some time.

Now it’s up to you, what graphics card do you use and which one would you like to buy if it were available at its normal price? We read in the comments, Have a Good wekend!