what Google and Samsung win and what will happen to the current Galaxy Watch

The rumors were true: Google teams up with Samsung to boost Wear (no longer Wear OS), its operating system for smart watches. The joint announcement is certainly surprising, especially when Samsung seemed to have in Tizen a valuable alternative for many users.

The alliance is perhaps surprising for that reason, but it certainly seems right when it comes to competing (now more so after Google’s acquisition of Fitbit) with rivals like Apple. Now it remains to be seen who wins and who loses with this alliance, but also what happens with the current watches based on Tizen.

Is this a win-win for Google and Samsung?

Who has seen you and who sees you, Samsung. Years ago the situation was very different from today, and the company was (like many others) angry with Google. The Mountain View giant had just taken out its wallet and bought Motorola, something that posed a favorable treatment for its mobiles that could harm other manufacturers.

Samsung moved tab and began to promote its Tizen operating system, a plan B that allowed him to avoid some dependency on Google. That platform had some fleeting appearance on mobile phones, but eventually it ended up leaving that segment to become the platform for Samsung’s TVs and smart watches.

It has rained a lot since then, and Samsung and Google are doing their best again. So much so that Google and Samsung negotiated to make Google Assistant the default assistant for your phones ahead of a Bixby but is but does not seem to be.

The Union of Tizen with Wear OS to give rise to that new platform called Wear is another clear demonstration that Google and Samsung believe that it is better to work on a common project to fight against who is the clear rival in the wearables market: Apple and its smartwatches, which are absolute benchmarks and have known how to raise very well the commitment to health and the monitoring of physical activity.

With this alliance it seems clear that Sasmung and Google win in several sections:

Apps: Asking developers to make applications for Wear OS and then for Tizen was not ideal, and with this unified platform those developers will only be able to work on one application for Wear. Not only that: it seems that developing apps for Tizen was a lot more cumbersome than doing it for Wear OS, and of course Google’s offering here was broader.

SafetySamsung’s platform had a reputation for being a small security disaster, and security researchers have long said “it’s the worst code” they’ve ever seen. With that unified platform and Google’s work in this area, these problems should be minimized.

PersonalizationGoogle put more restrictions on smartwatch manufacturers using its platform if they wanted to customize it. That did not happen so much with Android, where for example Samsung has been promoting its One UI layer for some time. In Wear OS that option has been opened lately – we have seen it with the Xiaomi Mi Watch and its MIUI layer of personalization. The new Tile API points to even more possibilities for this section, but Samsung also made the use of custom spheres somewhat cumbersome, something that is easier to manage with Wear OS.

Of course, all of this points to a more promising future for a platform that Google had neglected for years: the alliance with Google reboots that effort and Fitbit joins it, which until now had also played a very low-key role in Google’s wearables strategy despite its striking acquisition in November 2019.

What about Tizen now?

The advantages of such a consortium are clear, but there are still unanswered questions too clearly. The most relevant, that of what is the future of tizen, a platform that with its lights and shadows seemed to have enough depth for Samsung to continue defending it for the next few years.

In the official statement from Samsung what is guaranteed is that “for customers who already own Galaxy watches with the Tizen operating system, we will maintain at least three years of software support after product launch“.

What is not explained is what will happen to Tizen afterwards. It seems logical to think that this platform will stop being used in their watchesBut it is also unclear if they will still be releasing any Tizen-based watches.

Although that doesn’t seem likely, what about Tizen on televisions? The agreement does not mention the impact that the decision may have on that segment either, so ** will Samsung’s televisions continue to be based on Tizen or perhaps they will leave it behind to integrate for example Google TV? *

In Engadget we have contacted Samsung, whose spokespersons have answered us with the following statement:

“Samsung has extensive experience when it comes to connected home innovation, providing a wide range of IoT-enabled products such as mobile devices, wearables, and home appliances. Our goal is to further enhance the user experience and expand the home. connected, to include more devices and expand our SmartThings ecosystem. Tizen will continue to be an important component of this vision, as an open and flexible operating system. “

So that, Tizen will continue to be an important part of Samsung’s strategy, and it therefore seems that its role in its IoT and home appliances catalog (we understand that the firm’s televisions are part of that group) will continue to be relevant.

