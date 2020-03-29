The sensual singer debuted with daring dance steps that boasted her curves

Aleida Nunez It is another famous that joins the application to create short videos, where it premiered showing off its curves with daring dance steps.

Wearing a white top and tight red leggings that allowed her voluptuous anatomy to be seen, the singer delighted her 2.3 million Instagram followers, to whom she shared the provocative video.

Thus, Aleida He demonstrated his ability to dance, and with quick synchronized movements, he perfectly executed the video that marked his debut in the application.

“It looked great on you“,”Super sexy“,”Beautiful“,”What good moves“,”You are really beautiful“,”Fire moray“,”OMG that woman beauty“,”How beautiful you dance, I love you“,”You look very beautiful“, They are only some messages that the voluptuous singer has received.

Thanks to the burning movements of the also actress, the video has been played more than 70 thousand times.

