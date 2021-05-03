What Giannis Antetokounmpo said after beating the Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee bucks they defeated Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn nets in an epic showdown in the NBA.

It was one of the most entertaining games so far this season, as Giannis and Durant came and went. Giannis finished with a season-high 49 points for the Bucks, while Durant finished with 42. Giannis Antetokounmpo showed all respect to Durant in his post-game interview while praising him for being one of the best scorers in the history of the game. NBA.

“KD is one of the best scorers to ever play the game … you go back and forth with a guy like that, he’s going to score 50, 70.” Giannis said after the game.

The game felt a lot like a playoff game as the intensity was high. You could see Antetokounmpo’s elite game and Kevin Durant brought out the best in each one. Durant missed the shot to tie when he missed a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

These teams could meet in the playoffs of the NBA, which would be an exciting series. It is still unknown when the star of the Brooklyn netsJames Harden will return to the court, but he will make this showdown with the Bucks even more intriguing should it happen.