What future awaits Doctor Strange in Marvel?

With the premiere of Loki it is evident that many things are going to change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much more, when the show shares a scriptwriter with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

A few days ago, an image was shown from the comic book volume The Death of Doctor Strange, which recounts the death of the Supreme Sorcerer. The novelty? That, apparently, the events of the comic could have consequences in the cinema. That means that the paper version announces what we could expect in the highly anticipated sequel. It is not something that is so clear, but it is not by chance that Strange’s death has been chosen as the next major event in the world of comics.

Of course, the move could be a neat publicity stunt. For now, and despite its title, there are no real indications that the Doctor Strange dies in the comic. The details of the plot are kept secret. But even so, it is clear that this is a provocative way to draw attention to the character.

It has been rumored that it could suggest an actual interaction between the plot in the future comic and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige overseeing the comic book division, there seems to be a change in doors.

During the last few months, there were insistent rumors that Feige’s participation in the world of comics would bring some changes. And one of them could be the fact of using the rich, varied and changing world on paper to interact with that of the screen. This is the first step?

A door to dozens of possibilities

Doctor Strange, despite his iconic character, is not an easy figure to understand in the world of comics. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, it first appeared in Strange Tales # 110 more than 50 years ago.

Its influence has been appreciable and its prominence increased over the decades. In fact, he went on to become the main hero of the mysterious magical world of Marvel on Earth-616. But despite that, the character it has taken considerable effort find your place. This despite being one of the great emblems of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its triumphant arrival at the cinema at the hands of Scott Derrickson. Played by Benedict Cumberbatch, he became a mainstay for the saga.

He has had several appearances, including Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. The character will continue his story in the cinema with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse in Madness. Later this December, he will become part of the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite all of the above, Marvel Comics does not have a solo title active for Doctor Strange. Actually, his most frequent appearances in recent years have been on Strange Academy. In the story, Strange shares the spotlight with a new generation of magic practitioners.

In fact, her figure continues to be of importance, but it has lost its traditional central place. For now, you can read his adventures as the guide and possibly Captain Marvel’s partner.

So it is worth wondering if the progressive wear and tear of his figure in the comic could be a sign of what will happen on screen. Strange was one of the few characters from the third phase who still has a prominent place in the fourth. The rest the great heroes, have been replaced or are about to be replaced, through what seems like a carefully planned replacement generation.

Could his death in the comic be a planned and well-constructed way of announcing that Strange has his days numbered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? With Wanda quickly learning about her powers and confirmation that the two will be together in the future sequel, could there be a replacement?

A heartfelt farewell to Strange

Marvel comics has not concealed that at least in the comic version, Strange’s time is about to end. In fact, the advertising of the new volume is direct. “The final saga of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme begins this September”, can be read as part of the Marketing campaign.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

For now, the only link between the history of the comic and that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Kevin Fiege. And that’s a strong enough link to ask yourself some questions about Strange’s fate. For now, the character is in a strange place in its paper version. He lacks a comic of his own and his work as a guide is always contingent on a great adventure.

Does that mean that Feige could make a difficult decision to complete the slow but steady renewal of on-screen history? We will have to wait for the arrival of the comic in September 2021 to know the answer.

Read this too …