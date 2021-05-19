“What frustration, what fatigue and what anger”

The images of the thousands of African citizens who arrived on the shores of Ceuta in an unprecedented migration crisis in Spain have gone around the world and have left no one indifferent. Behind one of these photographs that have made readers and viewers heartsick is Moon, the young Red Cross worker who I was trying to comfort one of the newcomers this Tuesday to the autonomous city.

He is 20 years old, he is from Móstoles and is in Ceuta – his mother’s hometown, Inma – to do the practices of the Higher Degree of Social Integration, according to the Ser chain. There he tried to alleviate the suffering of those who had just reached the ground Spanish, among them, a young migrant who hugged her disconsolate while she offered him water and support.

“My fucking soul falls to the ground”, Luna unburdened herself on her Twitter account (Daughter of the road) to summarize everything she had felt during the day, according to El Mundo. And she added: “I do not believe in any God, but I am sure that if I lived the situations that these people have experienced, I would.”

However, Luna’s reflections did not end there after an exhausting day: “What frustration, what physical and psychological fatigue and what anger”. To which he adds: “Humanitarian aid is not getting rid of people, it is attending to their needs and more in these conditions (…) It is rare that they thank you for something that should be normal …”.

Some of his relatives have also spoken about his performance: “I don’t know how to feel when I see my sister making the cover of all the major media at such an important event … “

On the one hand, super super proud of you little sister @ lunix892 I know that nobody is going to take care of people better than you and seeing you on the beach fills me with pride ♥ ️ – Saúl (@Saaulrs) May 18, 2021

“On the one hand, super super proud of you, little sister, I know that nobody is going to take care of people better than you and Seeing you on the beach fills me with pride. On the other hand, quite sad with the situation, because she is the one who is taking it, for seeing more soldiers than social workers and for all the trivialization with which the suffering of thousands of people is spoken and recorded … “, he deepened his brother.