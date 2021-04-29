What free electronic tools does the IRS give to file your taxes



Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

It is possible that you are not very clear about the procedure to file your taxes. Therefore, you should know that there are easy-to-use electronic options that can help you speed up the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.

And it is that the IRS.gov portal presents many tools to help people manage their taxes. All tools are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Remember that timely processing of tax returns and issuing refunds is especially important during the pandemic.

To speed up refunds and avoid processing delays, the IRS strongly encourages taxpayers to file their taxes electronically with the direct deposit option.

Some simple ways to make filing taxes easier:

IRS.gov

Check the IRS.gov portal to get your most recent tax information, including the latest information about stimulus checks and the status of your tax refund.

Free File

Consider IRS Free File. Taxpayers who want to prepare and file their tax return for free can use IRS Free File. This program offers various software for taxpayers whose income was $ 72,000 or less in 2020.

Those with higher incomes can use the Free File Interactive Forms, which is the electronic version of the IRS paper forms. Some people will need to file a return to get a third financial impact payment, and Free File gives people the ability to do so for free.

Payment options

Check your payment options on IRS.gov. There are several electronic payment options available to taxpayers. In this option you can learn about other forms of payment, such as an online installment agreement.

Interactive Tax Assistant

Find answers to tax questions with the Interactive Tax Assistant, which is a tool that provides answers to tax law questions specific to taxpayers’ circumstances.

Remember that the deadline for filing federal taxes is next May 15, so we recommend that you take this date into account to declare before the IRS on time.

