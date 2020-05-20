One of the issues that most worries investors and entrepreneurs it is if the economy is going to recover quickly after the quarantine stoppage or if, instead, the recovery is going to be slow.

Economists traditionally refer to the form to which economic recovery resembles, and may be, among others, in the form of a V, U or L.

While the recovery in V represents a sharp drop with a rapid economic recovery after, As happened to the American economy in the 2008 crisis, the recovery in U represents a sharp drop, a longer period of stabilization and a subsequent recovery -as happened in the economies of central Europe in 2008-. Instead, recovery in L would be similar to what happened in Greece that same year and the subsequent ones: a strong fall and a subsequent stabilization, but with almost no recovery.

In the current situation, the form that recovery takes will depend mainly on the time it takes to return to a situation if not normal, at least semi-normal.

It is not the same as this September most companies are operating under this new semi-normality, that this occurs within a year. Even more so considering that it may be more expensive for some companies to operate at 30% of their capacity than to remain closed, for its high fixed costs.

The most plausible recovery is in the form of a U, with a slow return to normality, especially in the leisure and tourism sectors.

Currently, the recovery in V, which would imply a rapid return to previous consumption by the population has been practically ruled out. Unless a vaccine is found in the next three months, or the virus miraculously dramatically reduces its rate of infection.

The most plausible recovery is U-shaped, with a slow return to normal. Especially in the leisure and tourism sectors, with a clear boost to the digital sector. This is the scenario on which the stock markets are betting, having recovered part of the strong initial falls, mainly supported by the large companies of the digital economy, such as Alphabet (Google), Facebook or Amazon, among other.

The worst case scenario would be the recovery in L, caused by the rebound in infections after the reopening process, which forced new confinements. This would be catastrophic for the economy, delaying recovery years, and causing profound changes in the tastes and behaviors of consumers in the long term.

*** Antonio Aspas He is a partner of Buy & Hold.

.