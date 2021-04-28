What foods to avoid to lower your risk of prostate cancer



In some studies, men who consume high fat each day show an increased risk of prostate cancer.

Photo: Gaurav Tiwari / Pixabay

There are some risk factors for prostate cancer that you cannot control, such as age and family history. However, you can take care of aspects such as your healthy diet. Avoiding certain foods can help decrease the risk or progression of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the prostate. The National Cancer Institute notes that prostate cancer is the most common and the second leading cause of cancer death (after lung cancer) among men in the United States.

Foods to avoid or reduce consumption to maintain a healthy prostate

1. Processed meats and red meat

Photo: Design_Miss_C / Pixabay

Studies have linked both red meat and processed meat with an increased risk of prostate cancer.

The World Health Organization notes the strongest, but still limited, evidence for an association with red meat consumption is colorectal cancer. It also indicates that there is evidence of links to pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer.

The University of California San Francisco Medical Center suggests following a plant-based diet that includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, as well as other sources of vegetable protein.

2. Dairy products

Photo: Kasumi Loffler / Pexels

According to some studies, men who consume dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt every day have an increased risk of prostate cancer. Research published in the Journal of Nutrition notes that Drinking whole milk can increase the risk of progression to fatal prostate cancer.

Skim and low-fat milks show the risk of low-grade stages of the disease. Research results have been mixed – you can try low-fat dairy versions or plant-based alternatives.

3. Saturated fat

Photo: Horizon Content / Pexels

Mayo Clinic shares that in some studies, men who ate the most fat each day had an increased risk of prostate cancer. This does not prove that excess fat causes prostate cancer. The increased cancer risk observed may be due to the fact that a high-fat diet stimulates increased levels of testosterone, which has been associated with the growth of prostate cancer.

To reduce the consumption of saturated fat, reduce or eliminate the consumption of red meat, milk and other dairy products. You can select lean cuts of meat and low-fat dairy products. Limit the use of butter, mayonnaise, baked goods, and salad dressings.

4. Added sugar

Photo: PxHere

Limiting foods with added sugar contributes to overall good health. These high-sugar foods appear to increase serum levels of insulin and IGF-I, which can stimulate the growth of cancer cells.

Added sugar is sugar that is added to foods, beverages, and condiments during processing. Soft drinks are one of the products that add more added sugar to your diet.

5. Alcohol

Photo: Cottonbro / Pexels

It has been confirmed that Consuming alcohol even in moderate amounts increases the risk of developing different types of cancer, such as colorectal cancer. The National Cancer Institute notes that evidence is accumulating that alcohol consumption is also associated with a increased risk of melanoma, prostate and pancreatic cancers.

A healthy diet and exercise will also help control weight. Mayo Clinic notes that obese men, with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, may have an increased risk of prostate cancer.

