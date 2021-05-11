What foods to avoid so as not to increase the risk of breast cancer?



Alcohol can increase the risk of different types of cancer by damaging cells.

A healthy diet is a protective factor for some types of cancer such as breast cancer. While there is no food that can prevent or cause breast cancer, the National Cancer Institute notes that it is possible that avoiding risk factors and increasing protective factors lower your risk of cancer.

There are some factors that we cannot control, such as inherited risk, but it is in our hands to avoid certain types of foods and beverages that are considered risk factors.

Breast cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the breast. It is the second most common type of cancer in women in the United States, although it is not a cancer that only affects women.

1. Alcohol

Breastcancer.org notes that women who drink three alcoholic drinks per week have a 15% higher risk of breast cancer than women who don’t drink alcohol. The degree of risk increases another 10% for each additional drink per day.

Alcohol can increase the risk of different types of cancer by damaging cells, causing them to grow out of control and become a cancerous tumor. Another way that alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer is because can increase estrogen levels and other hormones associated with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

2. Sugar

There is no direct link between sugar and breast cancer. However, high sugar intake promotes overweight and obesity. Obesity is a risk factor for breast cancer according to the National Cancer Institute.

Excess weight leads to excess body fat, and fat is a source of the hormone estrogen, which increases the risk of breast cancer at elevated levels, as explained by cancer dietitian Nichole Giller through WebMed.

Soda and baked goods are some of the foods and beverages that add the most sugar to your diet.

3. Processed food

Observational studies the high consumption of processed meat have associated the consumption of processed meat with an increased risk of breast cancer. Although this food product has not been recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a risk factor for breast cancer, research continues.

Processed meat is one of the foods that increase the risk of colorectal cancer according to the World Health Organization.

4. Red Meat

A study by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health found that increasing red meat intake by one serving a day during adolescence was associated with a 22% increased risk of premenopausal breast cancer and increased serving per day during early adulthood was associated with a 13% increased risk of breast cancer overall.

Obesity and alcohol use are two risk factors for breast cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends eating primarily vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, and less red meat, less processed meat and less sweet.

