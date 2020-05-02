Confinement can lead to states of stress that disrupt the natural sleep cycle. Integrating the consumption of medicinal foods rich in minerals and tryptophan as an important part of our diet will be your best ally

Photo:

HelloDoctor | Photo: ISTOCK

Undoubtedly the days of confinement Can bring some consequences on our habits and quality of life, largely due to the change in routine and the concerns that the health and economic crisis. Between the main manifestations we can find high levels of stress, anxiety and depression; same states that are reflected in various sleep disorders, mainly insomnia.

The good news is that they exist extraordinary natural foods they can be our best ally for naturally regulate the sleep cycle, they have a soft relaxing effect and promote good rest. Best of all is that they are not only delicious, are extremely healthy, rich in nutrients and they provide a long list of benefits for the general functioning of the organism.

1. Bananas

Bananas have been the star products of confinement and it is that it is a economic fruit, easy to acquire, delicious, satisfying, versatile and nutritious. Among his greatest benefits, they stand out for their contribution in carbohydrates and fiber, but what is most striking is its mineral wealth Specially in potassium and magnesium, which are essential for muscle relaxation. Another of its most outstanding qualities is found in its extraordinary content in tryptophan, which is a precursor amino acid of serotonin (known as the hormone of happiness) and of the melatonin (neurotransmitter that induces sleep). The specialists recommend eating one piece a dayIt is a simple habit full of benefits.

Bananas / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Cherries

Cherries are an earthly delight and one of the fruits richer in antioxidants. They are popular for their purifying components and its magnificent anti-inflammatory properties, that is why they are a great ally for treat various conditions. One of its greatest advantages is attributed to its high melatonin contentIn fact, it is estimated that it is the fruit that contains it the most. A good recommendation is to consume them as table fruit, mix them with Greek yogurt & granola or drink it in natural juice.

Cherries / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is considered one of the most important superfoods, it is one of the cereals richer in protein and one wonderful source of fiber which is related to benefits for the digestive system and above all it is a great protector of the cardiovascular system. Among its great qualities it stands out for being a complete food that stimulates and increases the production of melatonin and last but not least this is complemented by relaxing properties, is therefore a great dinner option. It is also attributed a high content in B vitamins which are necessary for transform tryptophan into melatonin.

Oatmeal / Photo: Pxhere

4. Honey

Who does not love honey? It’s one of the most wonderful natural ingredients, a nutritional treasure. Among the qualities it provides are the benefits of natural honey glucose, which is related to your ability to facilitate the relaxation process of the body. At the same time it has the power to send signals to the brain to inhibit the function of a substance called orexin which is related to wakefulness. The best tip to sleep well, it’s simpler than you think: Heat a glass of milk and dissolve a tablespoon of hot honey.

Honey. / Photo: Pxhere

5. Almonds

The family of nuts stands out for its exceptional contribution of energy, they are healthy and nutritious ingredients. However they call especially the kindness attention that provides the consumption of almonds for regulate disturbed sleep cyclesYes, this is due to two factors: its tryptophan content and its mineral wealth in magnesium, both increase the melatonin production and relax the nervous systemThe best thing you can do is Include them as part of a rich and healthy dinner.

Almonds./Credit: Pxhere

.