What foods help increase serotonin and improve your mood

Food can have an effect on mood and behavior. There are foods that help increase serotonin “the happy chemical” naturally. Serotonin acts as a neurotransmitter involved in the regulation of many key activities, such as behavior, mood and memory.

It is believed that lack of serotonin in the brain can be one of the causes of depression as published by the National Cancer Institute. In the brain, serotonin affects mood, anxiety and happiness levels. Serotonin is also linked to healthy sleep patterns.

Foods that can help increase serotonin

1. Salmon and tuna

Salmon and tuna provide you with tryptophan, an essential amino acid that you must obtain from your diet. The body uses tryptophan to make melatonin and serotonin. Fatty fish is also the richest source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been reported to be beneficial for brain and heart health.

2. Turkey and chicken

Turkey and chicken are also good sources of tryptophan. They are a healthy source of protein and low in fat.

3. Egg

The protein in eggs can increase blood plasma tryptophan levels. Eggs are rich in high-quality protein (6 grams per unit), low in fat and calories, and rich in nutrients. They also contain vitamins that favor the nervous system such as vitamins B6, B12 and folic acid. Vitamin B12 deficiency has also been associated with depression.

4. Milk

Whole milk is one of the greatest sources of tryptophan. Also in a source of calcium that not only helps keep your bones strong. The body also needs calcium for nerves to carry messages from the brain to different parts of the body.

5. Spinach

Spinach is a source of tryptophan to produce serotonin. In addition, spinach is a source of folate and iron, the deficiency of which can cause anemia, which among its symptoms are lack of energy, difficulty concentrating and irritability.

People with low blood folate levels may be more prone to depression according to studies shared by the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.

6. Tofu

Soy products like tofu are a source of tryptophan. Low levels of tryptophan can negatively affect mood and cognition.

7. Nuts and Seeds

The nuts and seeds like pumpkin and sunflower seeds also provide tryptophan although in less quantity than fish, turkey, chicken and eggs. However, they add protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, good fats, and antioxidants to your diet that also support brain health.

Exercise caution when using supplements. Too much serotonin can cause serotonin syndrome whose symptoms can range from mild (tremors and diarrhea) to severe (muscle stiffness, fever and seizures). Mayo Clinic notes that this can happen when you increase the dose of certain medications. Some illegal drugs and food supplements are also associated with serotonin syndrome.

