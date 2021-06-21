What foods contain potassium?

06/21/2021 at 1:12 PM CEST

Potassium is one of the fourteen minerals that our body needs to function properly. And, specifically, an electrolyte mineral, which implies that it has an electrical charge and consequently helps in maintaining the water balance and the acid-base balance of our body. But, in addition and as the experts of the Spanish Heart Foundation, potassium also “contributes to the muscle contractility and the transmission of nerve impulses“as well as maintaining normal blood pressure. The first question is: How much potassium do we need daily?

The answer can be found on the website of the same institution. Specifically, they point out, children from zero to three years old require 800 milligrams, children from four to six years old 1,100 milligrams and children from seven to ten years old 2,000 milligrams. From this age, and regardless of gender, we need to consume at least 3,100 milograms of potassium daily to function normally. Its deficiency, in addition to damaging the aforementioned functions, can cause “irritability, muscle weakness, insomnia and dysrhythmias”, which is why it is essential to consume foods rich in potassium.

That’s the second key question regarding this essential mineral: What foods contain the most potassium? And to find a proven answer we turned to WebMD, an American media specializing in health. The most productive group in this regard, according to they count its experts, it is occupied by fruits and vegetables fresh such as banana, orange, cantaloupe, apricot, prunes, dates, spinach, pumpkin, zucchini, or broccoli. The juices of these fruits and vegetables can also be of great help, but the squeeze releases the sugars from the fiber, making them easier to digest and less healthy.

In addition, and without leaving the vegetable kingdom, we can find great sources of potassium in legumes: broad beans, beans, chickpeas, lentils or soybeans are great alternatives. In fact, the latter contain more potassium than any other known food. Specifically, 1,700 micrograms for every 100 grams of soy. Nuts like almonds, walnuts or hazelnuts It can also help us reach the RDA with 800 milligrams, 600 milligrams, and 500 milligrams respectively per 100 grams. This, together with their content of essential fatty acids, make them great foods.

Regarding animal sources of potassium, and always according to WebMD, we first find fish such as tuna, cod, trout, rockfish or butterfish. Also poultry meats and eggs offer good amounts of this mineral, as well as cow’s milk. Not in vain, and according to the Spanish Heart Foundation, skimmed cow’s milk powder is the second food with the highest potassium levels with 1,650 milligrams. For its part, whole powdered cow’s milk provides the not inconsiderable amount of 1,140 milligrams. A balanced and varied diet should be sufficient.