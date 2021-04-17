What foods can you add to pasta to enrich it with plant-based protein



Nutritional yeast offers you complete protein; it has a cheesy and nutty flavor.

Photo: Engin Akyurt / Pixabay

A plate of pasta can be part of a healthy diet. Adding other items will help create a satisfying and highly nutritious dish. A complete plate should include protein and there are tasty plant-based foods that are not only rich in protein, but also provide fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial to the body.

Foods to add protein to your pasta

1. Beans or chickpeas

Photo: Shutterstock

Legumes are highly nutritious and healthy. In addition to protein, they provide you with fiber, folate and iron. They are low in fat, sodium, and have a low glycemic index. Legumes are one of the foods that give you a feeling of fullness and sustained energy. Half a cup of beans or chickpeas provide 7 to 8 g of protein.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that the protein and fiber content of legumes can increase feelings of fullness and increase calorie expenditure through thermogenesis.

2. Nutritional yeast

Photo: Shutterstock

Unlike most plant products, fortified nutritional yeast offers complete protein. It provides up to 5 grams per tablespoon according to data from the USDA Food Data Central. Has a cheesy and nutty flavor that goes perfect with pasta.

Fortified nutritional yeast is rich in nutrients and offers several benefits. Can provide more of the daily value of vitamin B12, a nutrient that should be considered when following a plant-based diet as it is naturally only found in animal products. It also provides protein, fiber, sodium and calories, it does not contain fat, sugar or gluten.

3. Tofu

Photo: Ella Olsson / Pexels

Tofu is made from soybeans and is rich in complete protein. A cup of tofu contains about 20 grams of protein and 868 mg of calcium. It can also contain additional nutrients such as calcium and b12 vitamin. Always check the labels, plant-based foods do not contain vitamin B12 unless they are fortified.

“Tofu is a excellent source of protein vegetables and contains many essential amino acids ”, Harvard Medical School Journal.

4. Edamame

Photo: Shutterstock

Edamame beans (immature soybeans) contain 11 g of complete protein for every half cup. They also provide you with calcium, iron and fiber. You can sauté them before adding them to your pasta.

5. Walnuts

Photo: Shutterstock

Walnuts provide protein, heart-good fats such as omega-3s, fiber, as well as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. A quarter cup can provide 5 g of protein, the content varies depending on the type of nut.

The American Heart Association recommends eating about four servings of unsalted walnuts, almonds, or peanuts a week. A serving is a small handful (1.5 ounces or 43 g) or 2 tablespoons of nut butter.

6. Peanuts and peanut butter

Photo: Piviso / Pixabay

The “ground cocoa” is packed with protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals and a variety of polyphenols with antioxidant effects. They can offer equal or more benefits than the more expensive nuts. Peanuts have 9.5 grams of protein per 1/4 cup (37 grams). They help prevent heart disease and support brain health.

7. Broccoli and mushrooms

Photo: Paula / Pexels

Mushrooms and broccoli add protein, delicious flavor, and texture to your pasta. They also add fiber and other nutrients that support your immune system such as vitamin C and vitamin D. In 100 g of broccoli there are 4 g of protein and in 100 g of mushrooms 1.8 g of protein.

