What foods can increase your blood pressure?



A single slice of pizza can have high amounts of sodium.

What you eat and drink can influence your blood pressure. Salty foods can increase your blood pressure but they are not the only ones. Limiting or avoiding certain foods and eating a healthy diet will help keep your hypertension under control.

High blood pressure is when the force of the blood flowing through the blood vessels is constantly too high. The American Heart Association (AHA) notes that chen hypertension is not treated, the damage it causes to the circulatory system is a factor that contributes to heart attack and stroke.

What foods can raise your blood pressure

1. Cold meats

Deli meats are processed meats that cause various negative effects on your body. They can raise your blood pressure due to their high sodium content. Processed meats contain on average 4 times more sodium and 50% more nitrate preservatives than raw meat according to researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH).

Examples of processed meats are ham, bacon, hot dogs, mortadella, or salami. They are those that have been transformed through salting, curing, fermentation, smoking or other processes to improve their flavor or their preservation.

2. Salty foods

Salt can raise your blood pressure because of its sodium content. Cleveland Clinic explains that this happens because your body retains extra water to “wash” the salt from your body. The added water puts pressure on the heart and blood vessels.

The foods with the most sodium according to the AHA are: breads and rolls, pizza, sandwiches, cold cuts and sausages, canned soups, burritos and tacos.

The AHA recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium per day and an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per for those with high blood pressure. 1 teaspoon of salt equals 2,300 mg of sodium.

3. Processed foods

Highly processed foods tend to be low in fiber and nutrients, with high amounts of added sugar and sodium. Examples of these foods are cookies, sugary drinks, cold cuts, French fries, breakfast cereals, frozen pizza, and ready meals.

The AHA notes that the highest sodium intake (over 70%) comes from processed and restaurant foods. 14% is of natural origin in food, 6% added while cooking and 5% added while eating.

4. Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can increase your blood pressure. Mayo Clinic notes that consuming more than three drinks at one time can temporarily raise your blood pressure, but compulsively consuming repeatedly can lead to long-term increases.

5. Cheese

Some cheeses are high in sodium. Therefore you must be careful in the type of cheeses you choose. Cleveland Clinic recommends opting for naturally low sodium cheese (Swiss, goat, brick, ricotta, fresh mozzarella) or cream cheese (light and skimmed).

6. Sugary drinks and foods with added sugar

Added sugar may also have a direct effect on increasing blood pressure, according to a review by researchers at the University of Delaware and published in Nutrients.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that Sugary drinks are the largest source of added sugar in the American diet. Like sodas, there are also tonics, fruit punch, lemonades, sweetened powdered drinks, as well as sports and energy drinks.

The AHA generally recommends Limit saturated and trans fats, sodium, red meat, as well as sweets and sugary drinks.

