What foods can help you recover when you have the flu

With the flu, you will most likely not have much of an appetite or desire to eat. However, eating nutritious food even in a smaller quantity than usual, in addition to drinking plenty of fluids, provides you with the energy and nutrients your body needs to function and that can help you recover faster.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains that no No complementary approach has been proven to be effective in preventing the flu or alleviating its symptoms. This includes vitamin C, which according to an evaluation of three dozen research studies found that taking vitamin C does not prevent colds in the general population and only reduces its duration slightly.

What are the best foods to eat when sick with the flu

1. Chicken soup

While there is no scientific evidence to indicate that chicken soup accelerates recovery. the Harvard School of Public Health notes that “By breaking down its ingredients, it seems like a remedy worth trying” and highlights three aspects:

It is light and pleasant on the stomach when you don’t have much of an appetite.

Provides fluids and electrolytes to prevent dehydration, which can easily occur with fever.

A traditional chicken soup recipe provides several nutrients involved in the immune system: protein and zinc from chicken, vitamin A from carrots, vitamin C from celery and onions; and antioxidants from onions and herbs.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is a good source of protein and calcium, while its content of live cultures can favorably stimulate the immune system.

The NIH notes that in 2015, an evaluation of 13 studies found some evidence that probiotics may reduce the number and duration of upper respiratory infections. While higher quality evidence is required on the effects of probiotics on respiratory diseases, yogurt is a nutritious and healthy food.

3. Fruits rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C supports the immune system. Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C can provide you with the amount you need per day, as well as other nutrients, which your body can absorb more effectively.

Be careful with supplements, very high concentrations of vitamin C do not guarantee that your body will take advantage of themThey can even have negative effects on you.

Many fruits that provide you with vitamin C, such as strawberries, also have other antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects that are beneficial for your body.

4. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, arugula, chard, and other green leafy vegetables are rich in nutrients that support the immune system. They provide you with vitamins C, E, and K, folic acid, iron, zinc, and calcium. They also provide fiber, which benefits your digestion.

The antioxidants in green leafy vegetables can help reduce inflammation and fight oxidative stress.

5. Oats

Oatmeal is a very healthy whole grain cereal that offers multiple benefits to your body. It is satiating, rich in fiber and probiotic. It also provides protein, phosphorus, thiamine (vitamin B1), magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants that help combat the negative effects of inflammation.

Oatmeal is a simple option to prepare, just soak overnight with a little water or milk and in the morning you can heat it in the microwave for a comforting breakfast of hot cereal. Sweeten with fruit and add texture with nuts or peanuts, this will add protein, vitamins and minerals. Adding a banana will add natural sugar and provide you with potassium, an electrolyte that you may be losing when symptoms such as fever, vomiting and diarrhea occur.

Keep hydrated

Staying hydrated is very important for your recovery since the body needs water for its different functions. It’s easy to get dehydrated when you have the flu as you lose fluids through sweating, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Water also contributes to natural detoxification for your body. The kidneys use water to remove waste products from the body. Water is the best hydrating drink, also consuming herbal and ginger teas, fruits rich in water, soups and broths provide you with fluids. Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

