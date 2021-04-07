What Foods Can Help Prevent Prostate Cancer?



Some studies reveal that men who drink boiled coffee are less likely to get prostate cancer.

There are some foods that can help prevent or slow the growth of prostate cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death, behind lung cancer, among men in the United States. It is estimated that 1 in 9 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

1. Soy

Soy-based foods contain phytochemicals like isoflavones. Soy isoflavones, specifically genistein and daidzein, accumulate in prostate tissue and can act as weak estrogens and exert a protective effect against the development of prostate cancer, as explained by the Harvard School of Public Health.

2. Coffee

In an analysis of data from 16 studies, high coffee consumption was associated with a 9% reduced risk of prostate cancer compared to men with the least coffee consumption. The research was recently published by the BMJ Open magazine.

Men who drink boiled coffee are less likely to get prostate cancer compared to men who drink filtered coffee. According to WebMD, this may be because the paper filters trap kahweal acetate and cafestol, two compounds in coffee that have previously been shown to slow the growth of prostate cancer cells.

3 broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables

The UK prostate cancer organization, Prostate Cancer UK, notes that some studies suggest that cruciferous vegetables can help slow the growth of prostate cancer and reduce the risk of advanced prostate cancer. However, the organization notes that more research is still required on the effects of cruciferous vegetables, as the results in other studies have not been similar.

Even so, consuming crucifers is a healthy option, which are highly nutritious and provide antioxidants. These vegetables include broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, spinach, and kale.

4. Green tea

Some studies suggest that the chemicals in green tea may protect against the growth of prostate cancer. There has been a lot of research on green tea and prostate cancer, the results have been mixed.

A scientific analysis published in Molécules points out that green tea appears promising in terms of chemopreventive and therapeutic effects against this cancer, but there is no established evidence. The article points out that more large-scale studies of sufficient quality and rigor are required.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes, watermelon, and other red foods contain lycopene, a carotenoid to which they owe their bright color. This antioxidant is easier for the body to use when consumed in processed tomato products like tomato paste and tomato puree than in raw tomatoes.

In some studies, men who use lycopene have a lower risk of prostate cancer or a decrease in the concentration of prostate specific antigen. However, the National Cancer Institute notes that more research is required to show that lycopene prevents disease.

Before taking any supplement it is always important to consult with your doctor, especially when receiving treatment and thus avoid possible interactions.

