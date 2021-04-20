What Foods Can Help Control Parkinson’s Symptoms



Fatty fish is one of the best sources of omega-3 that supports brain health.

Photo: Shutterbug75 / Pixabay

There are beneficial foods that have been linked to less Parkinson’s progression and may also reduce the risk of the disease. On the other hand, there are also some foods that can make symptoms worse.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder. A disease in which brain cells progressively die. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) note that symptoms include tremor, stiffness, extreme slowness of movement, and impaired balance. Difficulty swallowing and speaking is also common.

Foods associated with a lower risk of Parkinson’s

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fats. Omega-3s reduce nerve inflammation, improve neurotransmission and slow neurodegeneration. Researchers point out that a diet enriched with fatty acids omega-3s are consistently associated with a reduced risk of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that it is important to eat fish or shellfish once or twice a week, in particular fatty fish as they are richer in EPA and DHA. Among the fish and shellfish that provide the most omega-3s are the salmon, sardines, anchovies, mussels, others, trout and tuna.

2. Berries

Photo: Kristina Paukshtite / Pexels

Berries like blackberries and strawberries are rich in anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects and which act as neuroprotectors. Neuroprotection refers to the process by which the health of brain cells and their ability to communicate with each other are supported.

A study by Harvard researchers and shared by the American Academy of Neurology, found that Those who consume berries regularly can reduce their risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

3. Walnuts

Photo: Marta Branco / Pexels

Parkinson’s Foundation suggests consuming small amounts of different nuts to promote brain health. Walnuts provide healthy fats like omega-3s, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The revestatrol in walnuts and peanuts is related to the protection of neurons against oxidative damage and with the prevention of neuronal death. Like vitamin E, it can help improve cognition.

4. Green leafy vegetables

Photo: Lisia Foto / Pexels

A diet that contains about one serving of leafy green vegetables per day is associated with slower cognitive decline age-related, according to a report in the journal Neurology.

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, chard, and lettuce are a rich source of folate, phylloquinone, nitrates, α-tocopherol, kaempferol, and lutein. The intake of these nutrients which would help delay cognitive decline.

5. Coffee

Photo: Samer Daboul / Pexels

Parkinson’s disease is mainly caused by low levels of dopamine. The Harvard School of Public Health notes that there is evidence from epidemiological studies that caffeine consumption is associated with a lower risk of developing Parkinson’s. The caffeine in coffee would protect the brain cells that produce dopamine.

6. Foods rich in vitamin D

Photo: Congerdesign / Pixabay

The NIH notes that there are studies that suggest that a higher intake of vitamin D may be associated with a lower incidence of Parkinson’s disease. Fatty fish, such as Trout, salmon, and cod liver oil are among the best natural sources of vitamin D. It can also be consumed from mushrooms exposed to ultraviolet light, fortified milk and cereals, sardines and eggs.

Diet and Parkinson’s

Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s, exercise and good nutrition can help people with the disease control their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Parkinson’s Foundation suggests that most people living with this disease should eat a variety of whole grains (oatmeal, brown rice, amaranth, quinoa, etc.), vegetables, fruit and foods rich in healthy proteins, including legumes such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, and soybeans. Also consider including nuts, olive oil, fish, and eggs in the diet, for its beneficial fats.

They should be sought eat foods that are easy to swallow.

Drink enough water (six glasses a day) and eat high-fiber foods to relieve digestive difficulties and constipation.

Foods to limit

Processed foods

Some studies suggest that consuming highly processed foods may be related to the severity of Parkinson’s symptoms. These foods include sodas, cookies, potato chips, breakfast cereals, canned soups, processed meats.

The Brian Grant Foundation recommends limiting:

Sugar, high fructose corn syrup Fried food Refined grains (white flour, white bread, white rice) Meats and animal fats

