What foods are filling and not fattening?

03/29/2021 at 9:33 PM CEST

People with obesity are more likely to suffer from health problems such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary heart disease, heart failure, strokes, bone and joint problems or some types of cancer, according to Medline Plus. In that sense, It is important to know which foods are more satisfying and can help us lose weight without going too hungry. From Healthline, a medium specialized in health information, they have determined a list of foods based on the satiety index, a ratio of calories and satiety.

In general, they explain from this American medium, very satiating foods usually have some of the following characteristics: high volume due to a lot of water or air, high protein content, high fiber content and low energy density. Thus, we find that boiled potatoes are one of the most satisfying foods that exist. The reason? “They contain a certain type of starch called resistant starch,” which “contains half the calories of normal starch” and “acts like soluble fiber that helps you feel full.” In addition, we can increase this fiber by cooling them after boiling them.

We can also take advantage of the satiating power of whole eggs. According to Healthline, and based on several studies, “People who ate eggs for breakfast were more satiated and consumed fewer calories during the day.” The same goes for oatmeal. In this case, its extreme satiating capacity is caused by “its high fiber content and its ability to absorb water.” It is also a great source of macronutrients and micronutrients, so it is good to include it in any diet, regardless of whether we are trying to lose weight or not. It provides us with great and varied benefits.

Legumes too. “They are well known to be a good source of fiber and protein. This, combined with a relatively low energy density, makes them a satiating food that can even promote weight loss “, they add from Healthline. Like fruits, especially some specific ones like apples. In this case, the crux of the matter is in its high pectin content, “the soluble fiber that slows digestion naturally”, in addition to a huge amount of water.

Not surprisingly, apples “contain more than 85% water, which adds volume.”

But the list does not end there. Other satisfying foods that we can help ourselves with are fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lean meats such as beef or chicken or vegetables. In addition, from Medical News Today, another medium specialized in health information, they cite other very useful foods when it comes to losing weight such as barley, rye, whole wheat bread or low-fat dairy products.

grease. As indicated by this same medium, “for example, protein-rich yogurts were

effective in compensating for hunger, increasing satiety, and reducing additional intake. “