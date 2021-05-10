What food is it in?

The Titanium dioxide is a substance that is used as a food coloring with the aim of making them more attractive to the eye. This additive has a very small size, less than 100 nanometers, and it is present in food, cosmetics, paints and medicines.

In this sense, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has published a new opinion that updates its assessment of the safety of this substance and concludes that “it cannot continue to be considered safe as a food additive. “

What is EFSA’s conclusion? What risks are there?

After conducting a review of all the scientific evidence available to date on the titanium dioxide (E171), EFSA resolves that “the concern about the particle-related genotoxicity TiO2 “. Therefore, as it is not considered a safe additive,” an acceptable daily intake cannot be established. “

The teacher Maged Younes, President of the EFSA Technical Commission for Food Additives and Flavors (FAF), stated that “after ingestion, the absorption of titanium dioxide particles is low, but they can accumulate in the body. “

So has titanium dioxide been banned? The role of the agency is to assess all risks associated with this substance as a food additive, not for other uses. In any case, any legislative or regulatory decision “is the responsibility of risk managers”, that is, of the European Commission and the member countries. In such a way that this information will be used by said managers to take possible actions.

What foods contain this substance?

According to information from EFSA, main product categories Contributing to dietary exposure of titanium dioxide E171 are the following:

Fine bakery foods Soups Broths Sauces Salads Salty pasta for sandwiches. Processed nuts.