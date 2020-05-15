“Sainz represents a great bet for us”, emphasizes Binotto

He anticipates that they will also bet on a philosophy of young talent for mechanics

Mattia Binotto highlights that Carlos Sainz is his great bet within a team of renewed philosophy. The Ferrari boss anticipates that they are restructuring the team to rejuvenate it with the aim of starting a new cycle in 2021. According to Binotto, Sainz was the missing piece.

Binotto indicates that the decision to sign Sainz was not taken lightly, but is part of a great plan. Ferrari is forced to reform its structure and they think Carlos is the perfect piece for their puzzle. In this way, the head of the Scuderia presents Sainz as “the big bet” of the whole.

“We had time during this period to reflect and come to this conclusion: we are happy with the choice,” Binotto said in remarks for the Italian Sky.

“In this period the world has changed and we must look differently to the future. There is a new challenge that we must all accept and we believe that we have identified the right person to complete our team. Carlos Sainz is a young pilot. For us he represents a Bet and we are happy with this challenge, “he adds.

Ferrari explains that precisely what led them to opt for Sainz was the regularity shown by the driver in Formula 1 and his ability to get points for the teams he has raced with.

“In these five seasons he has done well, almost always taking the car to the finish line and giving his team many points,” says Binotto to finish.

The Ferrari boss insists on the idea of ​​opening a new cycle with the arrival of Sainz and explains that the commitment to young talent will not be limited to the level of the drivers, but will also apply the same philosophy regarding mechanics.

“We want to open a cycle, the road will be difficult, but the choice to focus on young pilots also goes in this direction: not only in terms of pilots, but also mechanics. Sainz is a very good boy, he is intelligent and has a lot of spirit He is a great worker and having him with Charles will be useful, “says Binotto to finish.

