Beyond the mobility studies published by the INE and the chatbot enabled on WhatsApp, the Government of Spain launched in early April a application to self-diagnose coronavirus: SupportCovid19. This service, available for both iOS and Android and through the web, was born as a national version of the CoronaMadrid app launched a few weeks earlier.

Their goal was to not only help you diagnose a possible coronavirus case, but also keep you informed about the pandemic with official and reliable data. Although there are six Autonomous Communities that already used this application weeks ago (Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla – La Mancha, Extremadura, Balearic Islands), it has been now when the Government has published in the BOE all the details about its functionalities and the data that collects.

Open source and with the collaboration of Telefónica

As explained by the BOE, this application will allow “perform the user self-assessment Based on the medical symptoms you report, about the likelihood that you are infected with COVID-19, provide the user with information about COVID-19 and provide the user with practical advice and recommendations for actions to take based on the assessment. ”

That means that, for the moment, it’s not about that future contact tracking app like the one that Google and Apple have already shown and on which the Government of Spain has not yet ruled.

Likewise, it is established that “the person responsible for data processing will be the Ministry of Health”, while “the person in charge of the treatment and holder of the application will be the General Secretariat for Digital Administration” (SGAD). The Telefónica’s willingness to collaborate in the development and operation of the app and their obligations in this regard:

Operational management of the app.

Hosting of the app.

Implementation and deployment of the app.

Treatment of users’ personal data.

Adoption of the appropriate technical and organizational measures, in accordance with the corresponding risk analysis, to prevent the loss, alteration or unauthorized access of the data handled by the application.

Corrective maintenance and operation for a maximum period of one month.

In this sense, although Telefónica is the holder of the intellectual and industrial property rights over the set of computer developments against which the said application will work, it transfers them in favor of the General State Administration, through the SGAD, which will release it and make it public under an open source scheme (open source).

What can I do with the AsistenciaCovid19 app

The BOE also details the functionalities that, today, the application allows:

Perform self-assessment based on the medical symptoms the user reports about the likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.

Perform daily continuous self-assessment: Temperature monitoring and basic parameters, every twelve hours since the application starts, including an alarm reminder.

Offer information to the user about the COVID-19, including the sending of notifications through the application regarding the best preventive measures and evaluation at all times.

Provide the user practical advice and recommendations of actions to follow according to the evaluation.

The BOE establishes that geolocation will only be used at the time of user registration, as well as when they perform their self-evaluations

Geolocate the user using the geolocation information via GPS available on your mobile phone. Said geolocation will only be used at the time the users register, as well as when they carry out their self-evaluations, in order to know in which Autonomous Community they are and to connect them with the corresponding health care system.

Access to citizens’ information by the competent health authorities, through a information exchange gateway and a data protocol defined with each of the Administrations.

Finally, it is specified that the application is developed in web and mobile formats (iOS and Android), but it will also allow for self-evaluations. on other devices or display interfaces such as television or virtual assistants, provided that users have the equipment and applications necessary for this.

What data does the application collect?

Another important section of the document is the one that refers to the data that will be processed by the Manager and the Deputy Manager of the Treatment (SGAD and Telefónica, respectively):

Identification and contact information of users, including name and surname, mobile phone number for sending SMS, DNI / NIE for subsequent crossing with the health card, full address and postal code, date of birth and gender (optional).

GPS geolocation of users, but only for what was previously explained.

Health Facts of users, including the symptoms: dry cough, fever over 37.5ºC, shortness of breath, previous pathologies, if they have been in contact with any confirmed positive patient of COVID-19, nasal mucus, muscle pain and / or general discomfort.

Usage data and interactions of users with the application.

Regarding the controversy that was generated during the first tests of the app, the BOE also specifies the data protection obligations they will have to comply with, from accessing this data “only when necessary for the proper development” to “restricting access to information to their employees and subcontractors”.

Finally, the BOE recalls that “the use of the application is free, free and voluntary”, but to be a user, you must be at least sixteen years old or have the consent of the parents or legal guardians.

More information | BOE