What factors condition mothers to breastfeed their babies or not?

Breastfeeding provides multiple benefits for the physical health of the baby, as it helps prevent respiratory and digestive diseases, as well as strengthening the mother’s and immune systems by reducing the likelihood of breast and ovarian cancer, among other problems. It also has emotional and psychological benefits by reinforcing the emotional bond between mother and baby and promoting attachment.

These benefits also have an impact on the well-being of the family and, therefore, of the entire community, provide public financial savings, by reducing health costs and reducing sick leave, and from an ecological point of view it represents energy savings and waste reduction.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that babies be exclusively breastfed (EBF) for the first six months of life. This recommendation should be reached by at least 50% of the babies in each country to meet the objectives of the WHO. In the case of Spain, this objective is not met, given that estimates are close to 28% over time.

What factors influence EBF?

From the perspective of the Primary Care midwives of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain), women encounter multiple factors, positive and negative, at different levels, that will influence whether or not they can breastfeed: at the individual level, one of the most common barriers mothers encounter are cracks and chest pain. Tiredness, vulnerability in the postpartum period and possible negative previous experiences around SCI cause women to lose self-confidence.

Although the predisposition and motivation to breastfeed positively influences the search for help and overcoming problems, when breastfeeding passes without negative physical effects, it is a satisfactory experience that enhances attachment.

Midwives explain that the support women receive from their partner (when there is any) and close family can make or break SCI. The couple is considered the fundamental pillar in supporting the EBF.

The assumption of household chores and the care of previous sons or daughters (if applicable) by the couple and, in some cases, an extended family, makes it easier for women to have more time for their care and maintenance. of the baby.

The influence of grandmothers’ SCI experiences

On the other hand, the experience related to EBF of the maternal or paternal grandmothers is a factor that negatively influences when these women had bad experiences or did not opt ​​for EBF, and positively when they were successful with EBF.

At the community level, the fact of belonging to a prolactation culture and having networks of breastfeeding mothers provides support in the face of problems and doubts. On the contrary, social demands, gender inequalities and the current social construction of motherhood can negatively affect it.

In relation to the workplace, midwives state that women do not receive much support to be able to maintain breastfeeding. Early incorporation to work in the case of Spain, where current maternity leave lasts for 16 weeks, not covering the six-month period recommended by the WHO for EBF, job insecurity and lack of support to extract breast milk in healthy conditions during the working day, negatively affect.

Midwives are unable to find facilitating factors at the work level, but rather emphasize that it is the women themselves who, thanks to their effort, motivation and, in some cases, resignations, find a way to reconcile breastfeeding and work.

It doesn’t just depend on mothers

Knowledge of the factors that influence exclusive breastfeeding indicates that its success or failure does not depend solely on the mothers, but must be addressed at different levels such as individual, relational, community and work.

In a concrete way, it is possible to conclude that it is essential to establish changes in maternity leave, which were modified for the last time in 1989, increasing them or at least equating them with the period of exclusive breastfeeding recommended by the WHO, that is, six months.

Thus, it is also essential to continue making progress in improving paternity leave in line with a new conception of parenting in which parents must also be the main caregivers of their sons and daughters, which has been seen as a protective factor of the LME.

Finally, emphasize the need to enhance the training and interventions developed by health professionals in the area of ​​breastfeeding. In the case of Spain, it is a necessary social objective to improve the success rates of exclusive breastfeeding, to reach, at least, that 50% marked by the WHO.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Laura Otero García’s research on breastfeeding has been approved by the Ethics Committee of the Autonomous University of Madrid and the Primary Care Management of Tenerife. Funded by the Canary Islands Foundation Health Research Institute of the Canary Islands (FIISC) with CIF: G76208396, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. Spain.

Seila Llorente Pulido’s research on breastfeeding has been approved by the Ethics Committee of the Autonomous University of Madrid and the Primary Care Management of Tenerife. Funded by the Fundación Canaria Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria de Canarias (FIISC) with CIF: G76208396, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. Spain.