Over 800 people died from Covid-19 in India

Many address the “mystery behind India’s low death rates” from covid-19 infection and say the country is “running counter to the coronavirus trend”. India is said to be an “exception, as death rates in major Indian cities are lower compared to the global coronavirus epicenters.”

Almost two months after its first recorded case, Covid-19 infections in the second most populous country in the world have now passed 27,000, with more than 800 deaths.

One way to understand the death rate is to track how many days it takes for total deaths to double.

In India, that rate is currently nine days – there were 825 confirmed deaths on April 25; compared to about half that number on April 16.

Experts say it is good news. The doubling time for deaths in New York at the same stage of the pandemic was just two or three days, they say.

Over 27,000 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in India

Many public health professionals say the government’s strict social isolation measures, which lasted more than a month, could have kept infections and deaths under control.

The Lancet scientific journal says that “the blockade is already having the desired effect of flattening the epidemic curve”.

Others believe that India’s predominantly young population is helping to keep deaths low – older people are at high risk of dying from infection.

Others cite the possibility of the presence of a less virulent strain of the virus in India, and that its warm climate was easing the contagion. Both claims are not supported by any evidence. In fact, doctors treating critical patients with covid-19 told the BBC that contagion is just as virulent in India as it is anywhere else in the world.

So, is India an exception when it comes to new coronavirus fatalities?

“To be perfectly frank, I don’t know and the world doesn’t know the answer,” Indian-American doctor and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee recently told journalist Barkha Dutt. “It is a mystery, I would say, and part of the mystery is that we are not testing enough. If we tested more, we would know the answer.”

A Covid-19 isolation wing in India

Dutt is referring to both diagnostic tests that identify those who are infected and the antibody tests that determine whether someone has already been infected and has recovered.

The other question is whether India is “letting go” of covid-19 deaths.

Most affected countries have inadvertently underreported deaths. Studying mortality data in 12 countries, the American newspaper New York Times found that in March, at least 40,000 deaths from covid-19 were not recorded in official statistics. The number includes deaths from contagion and also from other probable causes.

And an analysis by the British newspaper Financial Times of total deaths during the pandemic in 14 countries found that the number of deaths from coronavirus could be almost 60% higher than that reported in official counts. India was not included in any of the studies.

Prabhat Jha, of the University of Toronto, responsible for the study entitled Million Death Study, says he believes that “to do this right, unaccounted deaths must be considered”.

“As most deaths occur at home – and will be for some time – in India, other systems are needed,” says Jha to the BBC.

About 80% of deaths in India still occur at home. This includes deaths from infections like malaria and pneumonia. Deaths during childbirth and those caused by heart attacks or accidents are most often recorded in hospitals. “Many people receive health care over time, return and die at home in India,” says Jha.

Clearly, counting hospital deaths alone will not be sufficient to obtain an accurate number of covid-19 deaths.

Indore Hospital recorded an increase in cases

Trying to count funerals in crematoriums and cemeteries would be just as complicated. Many of India’s dead are cremated outdoors in large rural areas. Funeral services serve only a small portion of the population.

At the same time, there are still no reports of a substantial increase in hospital deaths, which certainly would not go unnoticed, says BBC K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India (it is worth remembering that the sharp increase in deaths of children in specific hospitals in northern India in recent years, for example, has been faithfully recorded).

Likewise, Reddy says he believes that a sharp increase in deaths at home over a long period should also not go unnoticed.

In the absence of a robust public health surveillance system, experts say cell phones could be used to find out if there was an unusual increase in influenza-related deaths that could be linked to covid-19.

More than 850 million Indians use cell phones and they can be persuaded to report any unusual deaths in their villages via a toll-free number. The authorities could then track the deaths by visiting families and performing “verbal autopsies”.

Counting deaths has always been an inexact science in India.

So far, India has performed 180,000 tests

About 10 million people die in India every year. The Million Death Study found that some death figures were overestimated (India had just 100,000 premature deaths from HIV in 2005, about a quarter of the total estimated by WHO) and others were underestimated (five times more deaths from malaria than WHO had estimated). According to the government itself, only 22% of deaths in India are accompanied by death certificates certified by doctors.

Then there is the question of how to define a death by covid-19.

Some Indian doctors have reported that many people were dying from covid-19 symptoms without being tested or treated.

Then there is the issue that India is a country where doctors often make a mistake in diagnosing the cause of death.

Jean-Louis Vincent, professor of Intensive Care Medicine at Erasme University Hospital in Belgium, told the BBC that there were underreported deaths by covid-19 “in many countries, including India”.

“When someone tells us that the person had a fever and breathing problems before death, we can suspect covid-19. But it could be something else,” he says.

“Death is often preceded by an infection, sometimes less. If you do not test, you can attribute many deaths to covid-19 or completely deny its role. That is why the death rates of the Spanish flu of 1918 varied so much. “

Vincent is not sure whether the death count tells the whole story about the infection. “Registering the number of deaths from covid-19 is not very significant in assessing the severity of the disease. The number of hospitalizations is slightly better, but it does not include all deaths outside the hospital,” he says.

Confinement was decreed on March 24 in India

It is also true, as experts say, that most governments are naturally concerned with reporting the death toll to avoid frightening people.

“But nobody is intentionally trying to hide the deaths. You can’t hide the mass deaths,” says Jha.

“It is much more reliable to go after the number of deaths than the number of cases, which are strongly affected by suspicions in the tests. But the key is to ensure that all deaths or a good random or instantaneous sample of deaths are captured.”

India may be failing to account for some deaths and not correctly diagnosing all patients for covid-19. But the fatalities are unquestionably low. However, it is too early to say that the country has countered a global trend.

“Let’s be frank,” an expert tells the BBC. “We don `t know yet.”

