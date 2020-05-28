According to Facebook, Novi is the new name and brand of the digital wallet that will help people to send and manage their cryptocurrency called Libra.

The service will have a separate application, but it will integrate seamlessly with WhatsApp and Messenger.

Photo:

Facebook / Courtesy

In June 2019 Facebook announced Libra, its cryptocurrency, and Calibra its digital wallet that would manage this currency, however, Calibra has changed its name to welcome Novi.

According to Facebook, Novi is the new name and brand of digital wallet that will help people to send and manage Libra digital currencies, yes, Libra does not disappear, They even mention that they continue to uphold their long-term commitment to providing affordable financial services to people around the world. Whether it’s to send money home to support family members or to receive money from friends no matter where they are.

Novi comes from the words in himatín “novus” (new) and “vía” (way), while the waves in its logo symbolize the fluid movement of digital currencies, as we mentioned earlier.

David Marcus, director of Novi, mentions that the service will have a separate application, but that it will integrate seamlessly with WhatsApp and MessengerIn fact, it ensures that there will be no hidden charges to add, send, receive or withdraw money and your transfers will be instantaneous, although it will have to be seen if other commissions are not later applied to users.

Facebook mentions in a statement that Novi was founded with the mission of making money work better for everyone, and that his desire is that all people have access to digital financial services.

It may interest you:

New York teen swindled millions of dollars in smartphone cryptocurrency, lawsuit alleges

Facebook launches CatchUp, an app for voice calls

Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Warren Buffett and becomes the third richest in the United States

.