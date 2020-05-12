Surely you’ve recently heard of the keto or keto diet. This power model it has become very fashionable in recent years within the nutritional community, despite the fact that it has been studied and practiced for decades.

The ketogenic diet has always been surrounded by controversy for its alleged associated problems and the difficulty of maintaining it in the long term. For this reason, in recent times it has become a broad subject of debate by the scientific and food community.

In this article we will delve into some of the most recurring doubts about the keto diet, we will tell you what it is, and we will analyze the current evidence to find out if it really is effective in weight loss.

What is and why ketosis occurs

Before delving into the ketogenic diet and its direct applications, we must explain why and how ketosis occurs, the metabolic state that our body experiences when following a ketogenic diet pattern.

Glucose is the normal energy source of the human body. However, when there is no immediate glucose to produce energy, our body uses our glycogen reserves located in the liver and muscles. However, once these reserves are completely depleted, our metabolism is forced to look for other alternatives to obtain energy. What comes into play is, therefore, an alternative route for obtaining energy through the fat metabolism.

Ketosis – not to be confused with ketoacidosis – is the state that our body reaches when does not have enough glucose for energy synthesis. During ketosis, the liver generates compounds called ketone bodies from fatty acids that pass into the bloodstream. This is the metabolic process that is known as ketogenesis. Subsequently, the ketone bodies will be used as an energy source in our metabolism due to the lack of glucose.

What is the ketogenic diet

Basically, a ketogenic diet is one where a limitation in the intake of foods rich in carbohydrates, such as cereals, tubers, pasta, flours, legumes and fruits, as well as the entire wide range of ultra-processed products filled with simple sugars that we know very well, such as soft drinks and pastries, among many other insane products.

As a consequence of this limitation, fats become the protagonists in a ketogenic diet, also having an adequate supply of protein that may be somewhat higher than usual. Contrary to what many believe, this it doesn’t have to be a problem for our liver or kidneys as long as we plan it properly.

Also, we must not forget vegetables, a food group that generally tends to move in many keto diets. However, vegetables are not incompatible with the ketogenic diet, since the net amount of carbohydrates they possess is low, due to their high composition in water and fiber.

There is no single ketogenic diet

Depending on the current and style of ketogenic diet, the proportion of protein and fat can vary. However, all styles share the inclusion of foods such as eggs, meat, and fish to meet protein requirements. This means that plant proteins have a lower presence, especially since they have a higher proportion of associated carbohydrates than animal protein sources. On the other hand, the usual fat sources of a ketogenic diet are seeds, olive oil, avocado and those nuts with a lower proportion of carbohydrates, such as almonds or walnuts.

How to go into ketosis to lose weight

Getting our metabolism into ketosis It is easier than it seems to be. It is enough to eliminate those foods rich in carbohydrates and enhance sources of fat and protein. Of course, they have to be of good nutritional quality. If we think about basic and usual foods in our diet, some of the ones that we should eliminate are bread, chickpeas, beans and lentils, pasta, such as macaroni and spaghetti, any type of fruit and potatoes, for example.

Another important aspect is the correct replacement of mineral salts during ketosis, since when the stored glycogen is used, electrolytes will also be lost. Therefore, a correct hydration and adequate consumption of vegetables It is essential during the ketogenic diet.

The amount of carbohydrates needed to enter ketosis is one of the biggest doubts among those who want to start the keto diet. The values ​​are highly variable between individuals, and may fluctuate between 20-50 grams daily of carbohydrates in most cases. However, individuals with high sports activity could consume higher amounts of carbohydrates and be opening the doors to ketosis as well.

Furthermore, the time required to achieve ketosis status is also very different between individuals, and can vary from a few days to several weeks. For all this, it is important to perform the keto diet properly and through the advice of a dietitian or nutritionist whenever possible.

Can the ketogenic diet be problematic?

This question becomes common when we talk about ketogenic diet, and the short answer is yes. That is, the ketogenic diet could be problematic for health just like any other model power applied incorrectly.

However, if we delve into the answer, we will see that scientific evidence increasingly yields more positive conclusions on the benefits of the ketogenic diet to lose weight. Various scientific studies have shown that the ketogenic diet is effective in reducing appetite and controlling body weight, which is why it is currently presented as a more than valid tool for the specific goal of weight loss in overweight and obese people. But be careful, this must be done under very specific conditions and under the supervision of a professional to avoid possible risks associated with poor planning.

The correct use of the ketogenic diet

The adherence to the ketogenic diet —that is, the ease of following this diet by the user— seems to be one of its most conflicting points. While some people tend to quickly get used to carbohydrate deprivation in food, others often encounter great difficulties and they choose to reject this type of diet. Therefore, today we know that the keto diet is not suitable for everyone.

Furthermore, the keto diet is not – nor should it be – used as a long-term or permanent eating style, but rather as a point tool where to meet specific objectives. In fact, some nutrition specialists consider the temporary use of the ketogenic diet valid in those people who have more difficulty losing weight and who have already gone through other diets that have not brought them positive results.

We must consider the ketogenic diet as a tool more aimed at weight loss, without classifying it as a definitive diet or miracle that promises results at all costs. Only in this way will we be able to take advantage of its full potential with scientific evidence in hand.

