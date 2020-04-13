The handsome American rapper Post Malone seems to be very, very generous. Look at this incredible gift he gave his fans at a concert, you will not believe it!

April 13, 20208: 33 AM

The handsome American rapper Post Malone It seems he is very, very generous. Look at this incredible gift he gave his fans at a concert, you will not believe it!

“Friend, bring me the bag, the one that you know what it contains,” he says. Post Malone to one of your staff members.

As it turns out, his collaborator returned to the stage with a kind of cloth bag, while the entire audience was waiting.

To repend, Post Malone He started pulling out thousands upon thousands of dollar bills that he started throwing at the audience, which of course went crazy.

Total Post Malone He gave away $ 50,000 that night. Yes, friends, as you read it, he distributed $ 50,000 among his grateful fans, who will surely never forget this day.

Oh my god, is that Post Malone is the most! What do you think?

.