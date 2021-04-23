What Effect Does Using Resistance Bands Have When Squatting At Home?

The resistance or elastic bands are one of the most used complements when planning a workout routine, since its incorporation offers benefits for the increase of the muscles. In addition, they are ideal for practicing sports without leaving home.

Intended for beginners and more advanced athletes, resistance bands are good for work “many areas of the body without adding an additional load to the joints “, they explain in Runtastic. For this reason, they are usually used to strengthen a specific musculature, so they can be incorporated into squats to work legs and glutes.

What are the advantages of wearing bands?

Squats improve toning in legs, buttocks and abdomen, help burn calories and localized fat and, ultimately, to work the entire lower body. In this sense, the incorporation of resistance bands can have certain advantages, since they will help to control movement and balance and increase joint mobility.

Thus, they can be used to perform a complete strength physical routine of the entire body or a specific area. From Runtastic they recommend choose 3 to 5 exercises and do 8 to 25 repetitions of each. Then repeat again for 2 to 5 sets, depending on the resistance level of the bands. This can be seen through color and green is generally used for intermediate levels.

The most suitable resistance bands to train the lower body with squats are the small circular ones, which They can be placed around the legs, although always above or below the knees.