What Edward Snowden Thinks “Dragon Level” Wealth Will Do To Bitcoin

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) IT consultant Edward Snowden spoke at the Ethereal Virtual Summit 2021. The main topic, privacy currencies, NFT, decentralization and its relation to freedom.

Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of the Oslo Freedom Forum and Human Rights Foundation, shared a clip from the Summit via his Twitter account. The video sparked a debate about Bitcoin’s privacy flaws.

Snowden said that Bitcoin has failed in this category and its possible upgrade, Taproot, could even make it worse, contrary to popular belief. Gladstein called the clip “a disaster”, he was particularly against Snowden’s comments about Taproot and his Lightning Network classification of BTC as “shenanigans.” Gladstein said:

Taproot is a privacy update that is currently rolling out that lays the foundation for much more powerful privacy things like SigAgg. All designed by developers. And yes, LN is part of the evolution of Bitcoin global privacy and is definitely not a “prank” by IMO.

He further added that Taproot is a real privacy enhancement for Bitcoin with the ability to “obfuscate” chain analysis, a type of research used to trace the identity of BTC users by studying transactions. He added that core BTC developers need to take into account other characteristics for a cryptocurrency to become a global cash system:

But to build a robust digital cash system with a decentralized mint aiming to serve everyone for hundreds of years, you can’t just focus on privacy. It must also ensure decentralization, scalability, auditability, and financial incentives.

Bitcoin and its “lost ladder”

Later, Snowden responded to Gladstein, calling his statements “misleading.” As a Bitcoin holder, the former CIA consultant feels he has a responsibility to publicly discuss BTC’s “flaws,” such as privacy.

As Bitcoin attracts more “dragon-level” wealth, Snowden believes there will be fear among the community to criticize the project. Snowden believes that there is a great public cost in not pointing out BTC’s so-called flaws. He said :

The disastrous privacy of Bitcoin is the “lost ladder” of the cryptocurrency. All experts understand that it is a problem, but, as experts, they themselves know how to compensate for risk in their own personal interactions with Bitcoin and therefore do not feel the urge to fix it.

He praised some privacy projects, such as Zcash and Monero. But he claimed that BTC is the only cryptocurrency big enough to face a possible regulatory stifle attempt. So you need to further develop a key feature, according to Snowden, fungibility:

The central property of cash is fungibility, which means that a dollar spent by a plumber is honored just as much as that spent by a sex worker: they are indiscriminate. Analysis of Bitcoin’s public ledger chain of adversaries reduces its fungibility over time. Only privacy guarantees fungibility.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 58,816 with a 3.1% profit on the daily chart and a 1.7% profit on the weekly chart. Over the weekend, BTC has risen to the higher levels of its current range with positive indicators of further appreciation.

BTC with small gains on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview