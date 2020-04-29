Google launched its first messaging application (Google Talk) in 2005. But since then, the presence of the company in this area (and, later, also in that of video calls) has become difficult to follow.

Thus, we have witnessed the name change to Google Chat, abandonment of Google Chat, appearance of Google+ Hangouts and Google+ Messenger, launch of Allo and Duo, death of Duo, appearance of Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, name change of these, appearance Google Messages … in short, a chaos that translates into that the confused user, does not finish being clear what each one offers.

So Let us focus on the Google applications available today and equipped with video call functions: Google Hangouts, Google Meet (known as Google Hangouts Meet until a couple of weeks ago) and Google Duo. And let’s analyze what exactly each of them offers.

Limit of participants

Video call time limit

Text messaging

Google Hangouts

10

No

Yes

Google Meet (paid)

100-250

No

No

Google Meet (free)

100

Yes, from October (60 mins)

No

Google Duo

12

No

No

Google Hangouts

It was born in 2013 as a result of the merger of Google Talk, Google+ Messenger and Google+ Hangouts. It is the courier service currently integrated into Gmail. The company seems to have been thinking about getting rid of Hangouts for a while (closing it in favor of Meet and Chat), but it still doesn’t dare to do it either.

Availability: Free (through Gmail, as your own web service and as a mobile app).

Limit of participants in videoconference: 10 (25, if linked to a professional account).

Text messages: Available only in the web version, not in the mobile apps.

Limit of participants in text chats: 150.

Lets invite users to a conversation: Yes, directly, through a link, or through a Calendar event.

Allows screen sharing: No.

Allows video recording of video conferences: No.

The utility of Google Hangouts is a little blurred before the last changes of Meet and Duo. Basically, it’s still the most popular option for a quick video call … at least as long as it’s the only service of the 3 built into Gmail.

Google Meet

Earlier this month, Google announced that it would remove the ‘Hangouts’ brand from its apps for G Suite users (for a fee). In this way, Google Hangouts Meet and Google Hangouts Chat, both launched in 2017, would be renamed as Google Meet and Google Chat, simply.

The first of these is the one that offers video calling functions, which will soon be started also from GMail (while G Chat tries to be an alternative to Slack and other similar programs).

Availability: In principle, paid in its full version, for users of any of the G Suite pricing plans (as a web service and as a mobile app). But Google has just announced that there will be a free version limited only by the maximum duration of the call (60 minutes) … although, exceptionally, it will also eliminate this limitation between May 4 and September 30 of this year.

Limit of participants in videoconference: 100 in the Basic plan, 150 in the Business plan and 250 in the Enterprise plan.

Text messages: No, Meet only offers video conferencing (text conversations for G Suite users are left to the Google Chat app).

Limit of participants in text chats: N / A.

Lets invite users to a conversation: Yes, directly, through a link, or through a Calendar event.

Allows screen sharing: Yes (but the user who shares it is no longer seen).

Allows video recording of video conferences: Yes.

In summary, Google Meet stands out as the great Google application for video calls, especially for professionals.

Google Duo

Google Duo allows you to make calls and video calls to our contacts in our calendar (either Google or our smartphone). It is an application similar to FaceTime, primarily intended for person-to-person calls (Although it supports group calls), although now Google seems determined to present it as an alternative to Zoom.

A very useful and distinctive feature of this application is ‘Knock Knock’, which allows us to see live video of our interlocutor before answering your call.

Availability: Free (as a web service and as a mobile app).

Limit of participants in videoconference: 12 (same limit as for group audio calls).

Text messages: No.

Limit of participants in text chats: N / A.

Lets invite users to a conversation: Yes, directly from the application.

Allows screen sharing: No.

Allows video recording of video conferences: No.

In summary, Google Duo offers a more thought-out alternative for person-to-person calls (and for small groups of personal contacts) from mobile.

