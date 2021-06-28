What drug cartels emerged in the neoliberal period?

Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asserted that drug cartels emerged in Mexico during the neoliberal period and not in his government.

According to the presidential point of view, the neoliberal model sponsored criminal organizations such as “the Sinaloa or Gulf group” to the extent that authorities and criminality “understood each other very well” and currently the violence in the country is the product of the old practices.

Why do we still have high murder rates? Because the practices of violence took root, the creation of groups that grew under the protection of power was allowed, there is the case of Mr. García Luna, who was the Secretary of Public Security and was at the service of one of these groups. These groups did not emerge in these two and a half years that we have been here, the Sinaloa group has already had its time, the Gulf group also and its history, how they were formed, the Jalisco group, the same; the Guanajuato group that generates so much violence. When was it established? Well, everyone in the neoliberal period because there was a criminal association, because the groups were protected, there was no separation between authority and crime, they were also two crimes, and they understood each other well, the so-called organized crime and the white-collar crime “, he stressed. López Obrador in his press conference.

By historically locating -from his perspective- the emergence of criminal organizations in Mexico, Lopez Obrador considered that for this reason it is also relevant for the population to participate in the consultation on August 1 of this year, in order to punish past abuses and atrocities by those who plundered the country “above the people and at the expense of everything”.

Lopez Obrador criticized that the mass media do not promote the consultation to prosecute former presidents for being on the side of the powerful; However, he said that in social networks the debate is growing and it will be relevant for people to decide or not to participate in the citizen exercise organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE) throughout the country from the installation of 57 thousand polling stations.

I consider that it is an important exercise, not only legal but moral, if the neoliberal period caused tremendous damage to the country, it is the worst period in the history of Mexico, it was a process of degradation, of decadence, a process of progressive degradation, ¿¿ how is it not to be revised? And it is not only a questioning of the presidents, but of the model that they imposed with the purpose of looting, stealing, humiliating the people of Mexico, “said the head of the federal executive.

It is a question of not repeating a situation like this and for which “we are still suffering from all these atrocities, from all these looting and security abuses,” he added.

asc