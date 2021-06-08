What Donovan Mitchell respects the most about Kawhi Leonard

The base of the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, is amazed with Kawhi leonard, and it’s not just due to the Los Angeles Clippers star’s two-way ability in the NBA.

Before Jazz-Clippers Game 1 on Tuesday, Donovan Mitchell talked about Leonard and how he has proven time and time again that he is a winner.

Here the word of Donovan Mitchell:

“What I respect about Kawhi, everyone talks about his two-way ability, which is obviously elite, but it is his will to win. … He does everything, ”he said. Mitchell, according to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune.

In fact, fans don’t have to look far to know what he’s talking about. Donovan Mitchell. In his series of playoffs first round against the Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi leonard He showed his mental resilience as he controlled the Clippers’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Unlike the playoffs of 2020 when Leonard and the Clippers crashed, it was different this time when the Fun Guy showed how he won two league titles NBA and two Finals MVPs with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.