Elon Musk and singer Grimes on Tuesday introduced their first child, to be named “X Æ A-12”

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and singer Grimes on Tuesday introduced their first child, to be named “X Æ A-12,” un name that has caused controversy and the singer has already clarified the mystery.

• X, the unknown variable ⚔️

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love & / or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, don’t defend, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A = Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) – ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒ ꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小 仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes explained by means of a tweet the meaning of the name “X Æ A-12”, while Musk, in an interview in The Joe Rogan Experience, explained how it is pronounced correctly: “That is, it is only X, the letter X, and the‘ Æ ’is pronounced‘ Ash ’ [en español, se pronuncia aesc] and then A-12 is my contribution. ” The executive said that A-12 meant “Archangel 12, which is the predecessor to SR-71, the coolest aircraft in history.”

The baby of Elon Musk and Grimes was born on Monday May 4, and the plan to name his son “X Æ A-12” may not go ahead. Since according to California state rules, only the “26 English Language Alphabets” can be used on the birth certificate. This leaves out the use of spelling accents, as well as the grapheme “Æ” and the special character “-“.

This type of guidelines don’t apply everywhere, since there are states in the USA. with slightly more flexible rules. For example, Alaska accepts the use of umlauts, accents, and other special characters, Hawaii also accepts symbols, while South Carolina accepts the use of numbers and symbols.

It may interest you:

These are the mansions of 40 million dollars that Elon Musk put up for sale

Elon Musk tweets and Tesla shares fall

.