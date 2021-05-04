What does the White House say about a fourth stimulus check?

The White House spokeswoman, Jen psaki, ruled out mentioning that the government of the president Joe biden push a fourth stimulus check.

“In the new proposal the president asks for an extension of the Child Tax Credit”said Psaki in response to the question about whether there would be a plan on the table for a new direct financial aid per person.

He insisted on the plan to extend to 2025 the tax credit that would send $ 3,600 for children under 6 years old and up to $ 3,000 for children between 6 and 17 years old.

“Thousands of families will continue to receive payments on a regular basis”He noted in reference to the IRS would implement the program similar to the American Rescue Plan (ARP) of sending monthly aid.

Psaki had to respond to the insistence of a new aid package, similar to the $ 1,400 approved in March with the ARP.

“We will continue to monitor what the needs are, to keep the pandemic under control, so that people can return to work.”, he insisted without leaving open the possibility of a new check.

Although he indicated that he will have to wait for the counterproposal of the congressmen on the Plan for American Families and the infrastructure project.

“Let’s see what the members of Congress propose”he stated at his regular press conference.

A group of at least 75 Democratic congressmen asked President Biden for a fourth stimulus check in his economic plan presented last week, but the president did not consider a new direct payment to families.

Senators like Kirsten gillibrand (New York), and the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Bernie sanders (Vermont), joined the petition to the president.

“This crisis is far from over and families deserve the certainty that they can put food on the table and have a roof over their heads,” they wrote in a letter. “Families should not be at the mercy of ever-changing legislative deadlines and ad hoc solutions.”

A group of just over 50 representatives sent a similar letter to President Biden with no response.

It should be noted that neither the leaders of both chambers, Nancy pelosi (California), Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chuck schumer (New York), the Senate Majority Leader, have publicly expressed their support for a bill similar to sending $ 1,400 per person.

There is no official bill in Congress on a fourth check.

The position of the White House seems to be reinforced against with its new vaccination project, which aims to cover 70% of adults with a dose and at least 160 million people before July 4, when it is intended to have a certain normality.

The project is also to expand eligibility to adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, so that they can return to school without fear in the summer.

If it goes its way, the White House immunization plan could allow the reopening of more businesses and services.