What does the White House mean that a fourth stimulus check “wouldn’t be free”?



White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

The White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, was certainly uncomfortable to evade and throw the ball to Congress the possibility of a fourth stimulus check, but was blunt when she pointed out that support of this type “is not free.”

A journalist asked the official about sending more direct financial aid to Americans, something that a congressman she was covering has put a plan on the table amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s see what the members of Congress propose”said Psaki, who finished: “Those are not free”.

The official is right, since the distribution of direct economic aid to the population represents a high cost for public finances, as recognized by various economic studies, although the American Rescue Plan (ARP) it was defended as a necessity to re-boost the economy, which continues to make slow progress, with a 21 percent recovery in family finances, according to an Axios report.

The cost is not only financial, but political. The approval of the president’s $ 1.9 trillion package Joe biden had a difficult path in Congress, creating division among Democrats and driving Republicans away, although 54% of Americans believe the president’s economic path was the correct one, according to CNN and PBS-NPR polls.

Psaki’s position marks the distance that the White House has to enter an additional battle of that type, especially since President Biden is focused on his US Jobs Plan – on infrastructure and services – of $ 2.25 billion dollars and his $ 1.8 Billion American Family Plan.

Biden Administration projects are multi-year, at least until 2025, especially in terms of social assistance focused on children, low-income parents and workers who earn the least.

“The main challenge may be to maintain momentum in terms of the large investments needed in childcare, paid (maternity) leaves, the infrastructure to guarantee greater and inclusive economic growth ”, the economist explained to this newspaper Andres Vinelli, Vice President and Economic Policy of the Center for American Progress (CAP).

One problem Biden faces is his intention to increase taxes on the wealthiest and on corporate transactions, which has critics like the senator Joe manchin (West Virginia) on the Democratic bench, in addition to the Republican rejection.

A possible fourth stimulus check has been proposed by at least 75 Democratic congressmen, including the chairman of the Budget Committee, Bernie sanders (Vermont), who failed to convince Biden to include new support in his newly revealed plan on families.

In addition to this, none of the Democratic leaders, Nancy pelosi (California), Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chuck schumer (New York), the Senate Majority Leader, has publicly expressed support for a bill similar to the $ 1,400 per person remittance.

Psaki, meanwhile, defended the intention to directly support families with tax credits, especially those directed to children with an annual support of up to $ 3,600.

“In the new proposal the president asks for an extension of the Child Tax Credit”the spokeswoman said.