What does the WhatsApp orange flag emoji mean?

This is the actual meaning of WhatsApp’s orange flag emoji.

The amount of emojis available on WhatsApp is growing., and knowing the meaning of emojis increasingly difficult.

One of the last emojis to arrive on WhatsApp is that of a orange flag, with a black stripe at the bottom. But, What does this emoji mean?

The emoji of the Refugee Nation flag arrives on WhatsApp

The orange flag emoji arrived in the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.11.10, released at the end of May 2021.

This emoticon refers to the Refugee Nation flag, created in the year 2016 on the occasion of the participation of the first refugee in the history of the Olympic Games.

To use this emoji, just access the emoji panel and, from there, enter the flags section. In the upper right corner, we will see the flag of the Refugee Nation, orange with a black stripe.

