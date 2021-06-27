What does the upside-down face emoji mean and when should you use it on WhatsApp?

This is the true meaning of the upside down emoji.

The emojis, have become indispensable characters for our post in social media and messages through the different platforms, especially on WhatsApp. More than 3,300 different symbols, we could say that there is an emoji for each situation and even the vast majority belong to Japanese culture.

Among the categories of icons, the following stand out: feelings, emotions, food, animals, vehicles, places and many more. However, there is a specific emoji that we want to talk to you about this time, and it is about face upside down on WhatsApp.

Surely on more than one occasion you have used them in your conversations, but Do you really know their meanings? To get you out of doubt, we tell you what is this emoji about and when should you use it on WhatsApp.

The meaning of WhatsApp emojis

What is the meaning of the upside down emoji?

As we have mentioned, it is possible to use emojis according to each situation to help you emphasize the context of your sentence or to give it a clearer meaning to your messages.

In any case, the emoji of the upside down face of WhatsApp does not escape from this situation, since it can be given different meanings according to the topic you are talking about or the context of the moment. You can see some examples below.

In love

Although it may not seem like it, this emoji has a very particular meaning when used in a sentimental conversation with your partner or that special person who has stolen your heart.

When the face emoji is used upside down it is because that person brings back your head of happiness, feelings and emotion, so this emoji is the representation of this situation.

In fun

Surely on more than one occasion being with your family or friends, you’ve had a great time to the point that you can’t stop laughing and you practically writhe on the floor laughing. Right?

Well this is one of the different representations of this emojiIt’s simply when someone tells you something that has caused you a lot of laughter and well, you can’t stop laughing out loud.

Sarcasm or awkwardness

Also, it could be the case that you can take the topic of the conversation or the context to give it a touch of sarcasm, giving him a ambiguous emotion to your answer with this emoji, showing that you take things more lightly.

Or in an extreme case, you expected a different response from a person and in order not to make them feel bad you decide to place the upside down whatsapp face and hide the awkward moment.

What do Japanese WhatsApp emojis mean

If you have been surprised by this curious fact about the upside down face emojiWhat if we told you that the flamenco woman emoji is not actually a flamenco woman?

Related topics: Technology, WhatsApp

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow