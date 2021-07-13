what does the startup ecosystem think of the new startup law

The Council of Ministers approved the so-called startup law. A text that, among other issues, will allow a reduction in personal income tax for foreigners who come to our country to work, in order to attract the so-called digital nomads.

The text, which had been talked about for months, has been received, in general, as a good first measure, but clearly insufficient. Tax issues are in the spotlight of the biggest critics to this text.

It’s something…

The first reactions are to welcome this long-awaited law. “It would be unfair to complain about an attempt to improve things,” explains Javi López, founder and former CEO at Erasmusu (acquired by Spotahome).

Alex Planas, Senior at Across Legal, highly appreciates the effort made, given that the law “affects many matters and ministries at the same time, so it is very difficult to coordinate all the measures and obtain authorizations from each ministry.

“It seems like good news to me. We have been asking for recognition of startups for many years like the one that exists in other countries”Adds Héctor García, entrepreneur, businessman and technology investor from Habichuelas Ventures and founder and former CEO of Geographica (Purchased by Carto). But, next line, sentence “The bad thing is that key points are missing or have fallen short.”

… but it falls short

Samuel Gil, partner at JME Ventures, an investment fund that has supported, among others, Flywire (the first Spanish startup to be listed on Nasdaq), believes that Spain does not need a startup law as such, but “attractive laws and above all legal security for all types of companies ”.

“Whoever wants to undertake is going to do so despite the law. Of this or any. What happens is that today it is easier than ever to telematically set up companies in other more competitive regulatory sites, which is becoming, unfortunately for us, the preferred option for people who have more experience in this world, “he says.

Gil criticizes, like many others, that “really important issues “(such as the taxation of stock options)” remain unresolved “.

Héctor García agrees on this point. “It is vital better deal with taxes on stock options if we want to retain and attract talent. Here we must do much more. Like our competitors in other countries such as UK, France, Portugal etc. ”. In his opinion, the law should be more ambitious at this point and allow “options to be taxed as capital gains and not as earned income.”

The good

García believes that the best thing about the law is “it is the recognition of the existence of this type of company, the power to defer debts and certain reductions, somewhat cosmetic, of taxes.”

Planas adds that the system created to the recognition of this type of companies “seems to be agile and the creation of a public registry of these can be useful for the sector “, to which is added the possible creation of other sandboxes that will join the Fintech sandbox.

In this sense, Gil explains that the reduction of corporate tax in the first four years of operation it is “of doubtful impact”, given that “many of the growth-oriented technology companies show losses in that period.” A vision in which he agrees with García, who considers these tax cuts “unrealistic”, claiming that startups “do not usually give many benefits, if not almost none in those years.”

In addition to agreeing on this point, Javi López also shows his doubts about the very definition of what a startup is. “The text defines a startup as a company less than five years old and with a turnover of less than five million euros. But then any newly incorporated company is immediately a startup. That is caught with tweezers ”.

That is, companies such as Glovo, Wallapop, Cabify, Travelperk, Red Points, Jobandtalent or Jeff would be left out of this denomination and could not benefit from this regulation.

Neither Alex Planas is convinced by the definition marked in the text, not only because it is “too simple and generic”, but because, in his opinion, “there are startups that may need periods of more than five years for their development or that achieve a turnover of five million but are still in a position of need for investment and relevant losses to sustain the business model. “

Second Chances

Therefore, he believes that the norm will be effective “for companies that start, to aspire to some public aid from ENISA and CDTI (Neotec) etc. but not so much for those that have already grown more and are a vital part of the ecosystem ”.

Gil typifies it as a “big mistake” to eliminate the advantages for people who start a second time after having failed with a startup. García adds that “we must be more generous with” second “chances. It is a sector with a lot of risk and you have to facilitate that you can fail and return. For this, we must lower taxes and administrative procedures for the liquidation of companies ”.

A vision in which Alex Planas agrees, who criticizes the decision to limit the application of the special regime for emerging companies to a single startup per promoter. “The preamble itself talks about how we should normalize business failure, so also it should be possible to set up a second company with this special regime as soon as the previous one closed and even being able to hold more than one startup at the same time subject to this regime, “he says.

Talent, foreign and national

Gil, yes, positively values ​​the measures to attract foreign talent, “an opportunity that as a country we should exploit to the maximum.”

But for López it is one of the weakest points. “As long as it is not accompanied by certain tax advantages that allow them to continue leading their life as a traveling nomad without requiring them to reside in Spain, it will be dead paper, because a digital nomad will prefer to establish their taxation where they have the greatest tax advantages yes and only if he can keep moving: we are talking about a nomad, by definition he does not stay in a fixed place ”, he explains.

In addition, he believes that “it would be nice” if in order to hire someone from outside the EU “you don’t have to get the 7 dragon balls and unicorn blood. As things are right now, foreigners put infinite problems in being able to hire someone from, for example, the United States. And this is clearly a tremendous hindrance for many startups that want to recruit talent from outside the EU. “

The Across Legal senior also believes the norm is wavering when it comes to employee incentive plans. “They are insufficient measures and of impractical execution. Does not take into account the different ways to incentivize employees, the fiscal improvements of the incentive plans have limits that are too low and the proposed treasury stock system is not adequate, “he explains.

Business Angels

Regarding the tax deduction for investment in startups, Samuel Gil believes that the rule “may stimulate more private investors to take heart to act as business angels ”.

But Javi López believes that the law falls short on the deduction for business angels. Although this measure seems “fantastic” to him, it is not so clear that “a detail that the current one has has not been removed, and that is only valid if the startup is sold in a few specific years after the investment (if not, you have return the deduction). Which is absurd given that it is not possible to know or control when a startup is going to be sold ”.

Meanwhile, García believes, as an investor, that it is necessary to “make the regime for investors more flexible, both for non-professional and professional investors”, so that it is simple to enter investment funds by “retail” investors, so that foreign investment can enter with few obstacles”.