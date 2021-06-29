What does the SCJN ruling on marijuana allow and what prohibits?

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) approved a historic ruling. He annulled the prohibition of recreational marijuana use in the country, but the recreational cannabis it will still have some limitations.

These are the keys to the declaration of unconstitutionality, approved by eight of the 11 magistrates in general and nine in the specifications, which knocked down the articles of the General law of health that prohibited recreational consumption, self-cultivation and transport of this plant.

Permissions for recreational consumption

Court endorsed that Mexicans of legal age can consume, sow, cultivate, harvest, prepare, possess and transport cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of the plant, recreational purposes.

As long as the Mexican Congress continues without regulating the matter, the Ministry of Health must issue authorizations for recreational cannabis, which until now could only be consumed through legal protection.

In addition, when the statement is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) must draft the guidelines for the acquisition of the seed.

In this way, the General Health Law was reformed, which only allowed the consumption of marijuana “for medical and scientific purposes.”

Commercialization prohibited

In its decision, the Court also stipulated limitations on recreational cannabis, since prohibited consumption in front of minors as well as in places where it could affect third parties that have not obtained authorization.

He also ruled out that vehicles can be driven under the influence of marijuana or any type of activity that could endanger other people.

Furthermore, the declaration clearly establishes that “in no case” may Cofepris grant permits to import, trade, supply or distribute marijuana.

Entrepreneurs such as former President Vicente Fox (2000-2006) have claimed that Mexico has enormous potential to create the largest legal marijuana market in the world.

The Canncura company, dedicated to medical marijuana, regretted that “the nascent cannabis industry will not leave the scene of uncertainty” with the Court’s resolution and urged Congress to regulate the market.

A long haul

The highest court’s decision came after a long road that ended a century of marijuana prohibition in the country.

After several injunctions of marijuana users, the Supreme Court considered the prohibition unconstitutional for violating “the free development of the personality” and in 2019 ordered Congress to regulate the matter.

Although the Senate passed a law last November that made Mexico the third country in America to regulate recreational cannabis after Uruguay and Canada, the Chamber of Deputies modified some aspects and the text returned to the Senate without generating consensus.

On April 30, the third and final deadline set by the Court for legislators to regulate recreational marijuana expired, so the high court approved the declaration of unconstitutionality on Monday.

The decision was celebrated by the members of the Mexican Cannabis Movement, which has been camped in front of the Senate for more than a year to demand legalization and that this Sunday went before the Court to request the end of the ban. (.)