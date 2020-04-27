September 27, a hypothesis considered by the ATP for several weeks

This has been one of the scheduling options considered in ATP business meetings for several weeks. To postpone the start of Roland Garros by one week, to September 27. The goal: to leave more space after the US Open and above all to have a real clay season, the wish of Andrea Gaudenzi, the Italian boss of ATP, because questions were raised about a programming of the Masters 1000 from Rome after the dates announced by the French Tennis Federation mid-March (September 20-October 4). These new dates therefore make it possible to add a Masters 1000 to the program at the end of an express season much more certainly. And it would also organize the Porte d’Auteuil qualifications, whose initial absence had enraged the players who could participate. On the WTA calendar side, to date, the Strasbourg Internationals are placed the week of September 19 to 26, confirming the launch on September 27 of the Parisian tournament. A discrepancy which also shows that the dialogue has resumed between the bodies of world tennis and the presidency of the FFT, after the significant annoyance caused by the unilateral announcement of President Bernard Giudicelli on March 17.

Traffic jams for the end of the year

The direct consequence of these new dates on the circuit: the encroachment on the Asian tour and in particular the Masters 1000 of Shanghai, initially scheduled from October 11 to 18. Knowing that the Masters 1000 of Paris is not moved for the moment (from November 2 to 8). Another repercussion on the French calendar: on the new dates of Roland-Garros were initially programmed two challengers tournaments anchored in the landscape of the tricolor tennis. Orleans (September 28 to October 4) will have to request a new date from ATP and Mouilleron-Le-Captif (October 5 to 11) could find themselves favored by “recovering” the players eliminated in the first rounds of Porte d’Auteuil. ATP and WTA are finalizing their plans for a world tennis recovery schedule and are expected to officially communicate it to all tournament organizers, including Roland Garros, in the coming days.

Will the American tour last?

What is certain is that the one-week lag does not change the organization of the tournament very much. The main thing is to be able to maintain it for the FFT. The organization is currently awaiting government guidance on the deconfinement scenario and public event organizations. The hypothesis of a Roland-Garros behind closed doors, for example, has not yet been frankly put on the table. Projects to regulate spectator flows, disinfection and sanitary precaution are still on the agenda.

Whatever happens, these new dates remain subject to the evolution of the pandemic. Knowing that more and more players on the circuit are looking more for a white season, especially if tennis did not resume in September. Indeed, the latest trends would rather go towards a cancellation of the American tour. In the event of cancellation of the US Open, scheduled from August 24 to September 13 (in the United States, nearly 50,000 victims of the coronavirus are to be deplored this Thursday evening), Roland-Garros would be the last bastion. But will he resist?